Earnings season is almost here and companies are warning the results won't be pretty

The US flag flies over shipping cranes and containers in Long Beach, California on March 4, 2019.

This upcoming earnings season is shaping up to be a weak one.

Because of uncertainty around trade wars and global growth, a bulk of U.S. companies are lowering the bar for their second-quarter earnings. Of the 114 companies that have issued earnings guidance for the period, 77% have issued negative forecasts, according to data from FactSet.

Thanks in part to those warnings, earnings are estimated by analysts to have declined by 2.9% year over year in the second quarter. At the start of the period, analysts expected earnings to be basically flat. If that estimate for a decline holds up, it would mark the first time the S&P 500 has reported two straight quarters of year-over-year decline in earnings in three years, according to FactSet.

"That says it all about the trajectory now of earnings," Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Advisory Group, told CNBC Thursday. Boockvar said the two "key tells this week" have been disappointing second-quarter results from MSC Industrial Direct and Fastenal, both of which cited a slowing business environment.

"These companies lie at the heart of the industrial and construction world," Boockvar said.

Minnesota-based Fastenal was among the first companies to give investors a glimpse into the corporate cost of tariffs. The largest fastener distributor in North America said in its second-quarter earnings report this week that the trade war has damaged its business and outlined the difficulty of countering the losses.

"While we successfully raised prices as one element of our strategy to offset tariffs placed to date on products sourced from China, those increases were not sufficient to also counter general inflation in the marketplace," Fastenal said in a press release.