Ex-Fed official says Trump pressure 'may have held up' rate cuts from happening sooner

Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.The Fedread more
President Donald Trump on Thursday dropped a fight to put a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census, but ordered federal agencies to give the Commerce Department all...Politicsread more
"That someone would let a tailor come on such a day is disrespectful," Sewing said in an interview with Handelsblatt on Thursday.Banksread more
"As an investor, you need recognize which businesses can scale because those are the ones that win," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Lindblad's retirement comes as Boeing copes with the fallout of two crashes that killed 346 people. Its 737 Max jet has has been grounded since mid-March.Airlinesread more
Illumina said it now expects revenue to grow about 6% this fiscal year. That's far below its previous projection for about 13% to 14% revenue growth in fiscal 2019.Health and Scienceread more
Samsung customers don't need to wait until next month to see the Galaxy Note 10 for the first time — photos of the device have already been published by the Federal...Technologyread more
Joe Biden draws the support of 26% of voters who plan to vote in 2020 Democratic primary. Elizabeth Warren trails him at 19%.2020 Electionsread more
Gerald O'Driscoll, former vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, told CNBC that President Donald Trump's public pressure on the Fed to lower rates may have...The Fedread more
The Dow rallied after testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that signaled a rate cut is coming.US Marketsread more
Wealthy financier and accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein had a complicated relationship with billionaire and L Brands Chairman Les Wexner. It included a $46 million...Politicsread more
President Donald Trump's public pressure on Jerome Powell to lower interest rates may have made the Federal Reserve chairman reluctant to do so, a former Fed official told CNBC on Thursday.
"It may have held up his being willing to cut rates. It may have been counterproductive. So I don't think he did it because of the pressure," Gerald O'Driscoll, former vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said on "Closing Bell. "
Recent statements from the Fed have strongly hinted that a rate cut is coming at the end of the month, and investors read Powell's congressional testimony this week as confirmation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved a record close Thursday following Powell's appearance on Capitol Hill.
Trump has repeatedly criticized the Fed's policy choices, both in interviews and on Twitter, calling for lower interest rates. The Fed has held rates steady so far this year after several hikes in 2018.
The president has reportedly considered demoting or firing Powell from his position. Larry Kudlow, the top White House economic advisor, said Tuesday that Powell's job was safe "at the present time. "
Powell reiterated during his congressional testimony this week that he intends to serve his full term and said he would not resign if Trump asked.
Trump has also spoken with Powell on the phone several times this year. The topic of conversations in those calls has not been made public.
Randy Kroszner, a former governor of the Federal Reserve, said on the same "Closing Bell" segment that serving as part of the Federal Reserve often comes with a lot of public pressure, even under different presidents.
"I was there during the financial crisis, from 2006 to 2009. That was a pretty tough time to be there too," Krozner said. "The Fed is sort of always in the crosshairs. The criticism has been much more explicit, but during the financial crisis there was a lot of pretty explicit criticism of the Fed, so it's always tough to be there."