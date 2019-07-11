Here's where you can retire nicely on just $30,000 a year ... outside the US

Skip Navigation
What to watch today: Stocks, Trump social summit, and storm...

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning after the S&P 500 briefly broke above 3,000 for the first time ever.

France approves digital tax on American tech giants, defying US...

President Trump ordered an investigation into France's planned "digital tax" on tech companies on Wednesday.

A giant manufacturer gives us a glimpse into this earnings season

For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariffs costs and related inflation.

Snap shares climb as Bank of America sees improved revenue

Shares of Snapchat parent company Snap rose in premarket trading on Thursday after Bank of America said a recent spike in app downloads will drive better revenue.

This area of the market is flashing a warning sign ignore it at...

Small caps have underperformed the broader market this year, and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley says it could be a warning signal for the rest of the market.

US core inflation posts biggest gain in nearly 1 1/2 years

U.S. underlying consumer prices increased amid solid gains in the costs of a range of goods and services.

Amazon reportedly plans to spend $700 million to retrain a third...

Amazon.com on Thursday unveiled plans to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce to help its employees move into more advanced jobs or find new careers.

White House reportedly pulls its proposal to eliminate drug...

The Trump administration has withdrawn its proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a White House spokesperson.

US weekly jobless claims fall to 3-month low

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 223,000 in the most recent week, up marginally from the 221,000 claims reported for the previous week.

Delta lifts 2019 profit outlook while rivals grapple with Max...

Strong travel demand, particularly for premium cabins, helped drive Delta's second-quarter profits higher.

Trump is expected to order a citizenship question added to the...

The president is taking executive action after the Supreme Court blocked the administration.

Goldman gets bullish the consumer, says buy Target, Home Depot...

In a world of retail "winners and losers" Goldman Sachs is betting on a few big-box retailers it feels will shoot up over the next year.

Here's where you can retire nicely on just $30,000 a year ... outside the US

Annie Nova@AnnieReporter
Key Points
  • More and more retirees are considering moving abroad.
  • Here are five places where the cost of living is low, really low. 
Getty Images

If you've been racking your brain about where to retire on a budget, it might be time to think outside the U.S.

A new report by International Living, which publishes information about living abroad, lists destinations where you can coast on less than $30,000 a year.

To be sure, retiring in a new country will require studying up on the tax implications along with pulling off some other logistical maneuvering.

VIDEO2:5302:53
Places to retire
But for many older Americans the work will be well worth finding a new, affordable place to spend their golden years.

The average monthly Social Security check is $1,404, and more than 40% of single adults receive more than 90% of their income from that check, according to the government.

Here are the cities where that check will go far, according to International Living.

1.Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica

Panorama of Puerto Viejo
Mimadeo | iStock | Getty Images

A couple can live comfortably in this town for just $2,025 a month, or $24,300 a year, according to International Living.

You'll find warm weather, beaches and Italian, Argentinian and French restaurants.

2. Lagos, Portugal

Praia Dona Ana, Lagos in the Portuguese Algarve.
Juampiter | Flickr Open | Getty Images

Couples can live in this town in southern Portugal for $2,080 a month, or $24,960 a year, according to International Living.

Lagos, with a year-round moderate climate, is great for retirees who want to live near the ocean. Transportation options abound and the city is fairly flat, making it great for walking too.

3. Akumal, Mexico

The Akumal Caribbean beach in Riviera Maya.
jlazouphoto | iStock | Getty Images

Couples can retire in this tropical town for $2,240 a month, or $26,880 a year, according to International Living.

"Famously known for its spectacular clear bay filled with sea turtles, Akumal has matured from a secretive destination for divers to a growing tourist hotspot," the travel site says.

4. Volcan, Panama

A view of Volcan Baru.
Eddie Gerald | Moment Open | Getty Images

Volcan will cost couples around $1,500 a month, or $18,000 a year, to live.

The town is in the middle of a farming community in a valley, and has a population around 14,000. You'll need to speak some Spanish to be able to communicate with locals and do business, according to International Living.

5. Medellin, Colombia

The skyline of Medellin, Colombia at sunset
brendanvanson | iStock | Getty Images

Medellin is Colombia's second-largest city. A couple could live well here for $2,000 a month, or $24,000 a year.

The city is filled with more than 30 universities, as well as art and history museums and restaurants.

