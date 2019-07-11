Think tank attending Trump's social media summit calls on conservatives to fight liberal bias

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

A giant manufacturer gives us a glimpse into this earnings season

For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariff costs and related inflation.

Marketsread more

Dow jumps 200 points to break above 27,000 for the first time...

The Dow rallied after testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that signaled a rate cut is coming.

US Marketsread more

The Fed chairman says the relationship between inflation and...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the relationship between unemployment and inflation has collapsed.

The Fedread more

Google's San Jose mega-campus plan lurks behind $1 billion...

For more than a year, local residents have expressed concern about rising rents and displacement as Google's plans for a massive expansion in San Jose continue.

Technologyread more

Ocasio-Cortez finds herself on same side as Trump regarding the...

Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.

The Fedread more

Trump says China 'letting us down' by not buying US farm products...

If China does not buy U.S. crops, it could bode poorly for a U.S.-China trade deal as Washington has said it expects Beijing to purchase agricultural products.

Politicsread more

White House drops proposal to eliminate drug rebates. Health...

Insurers UnitedHealth, Cigna and CVS Health, which bought Aetna last year, are all up in early trading Thursday on the news.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Fastenal, Weight...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

Jeffrey Epstein's lawyers file propose up to $77M bail in sex...

The filing came three days after Jeffrey Epstein was formally charged with two sex trafficking counts in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. He is a former friend of presidents...

Politicsread more

Nearly half the S&P 500 yields more than 10-year, and one stock...

For investors on the hunt for yield, one beaten-down banking stock could be about to break out, says technician.

Trading Nationread more

Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf, could become hurricane

Tropical Storm Barry formed off the coast of Louisiana on Thursday and threatened to blow ashore as a hurricane with drenching rains that could test the flood-control...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

This area of the market is flashing a warning sign ignore it at...

Small caps have underperformed the broader market this year, and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley says it could be a warning signal for the rest of the market.

Trading Nationread more
Politics

Think tank attending Trump's social media summit calls on conservatives to fight liberal bias

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Key Points
  • The Heritage Foundation wants conservatives to unite against what it believes is confusing treatment of right-leaning views by social media companies.
  • "Conservatives should band together and point out where they have seen suppression and bias," says Heritage's Rob Bluey.
  • Critics are calling the White House meeting nothing more than a campaign event because none of the social media companies will be there.
VIDEO3:5503:55
Conservative content creators to discuss social media bias at White House
Squawk Box

The Heritage Foundation wants all conservatives to present a united front when it comes to what it believes is the confusing and capricious treatment of right-leaning views by social media companies.

"There are numerous examples, and I think that's going to be on full display" at a White House gathering on Thursday that President Donald Trump is billing as a "social media summit," Rob Bluey told CNBC's "Squawk Box" ahead of the event.

Bluey, executive editor of "The Daily Signal" multimedia news organization at Heritage, said, "Conservatives should band together and point out where they have seen suppression and bias against them."

Despite those views on social media companies, "I don't think the government should be in the business of regulating them or trying to break them up or legislate on them," Bluey said. "These are private companies."

The Heritage Foundation is among the conservative groups and individual online supporters set to attend.

In a Thursday morning tweetstorm, the president said the meeting will address what he calls "tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies."

Critics are calling the summit nothing more than a campaign event because none of the social media companies will be there. Twitter, which the president uses daily, won't be attending; neither will Facebook.

Bluey said social media companies need to do a better job of communicating their guidelines and terms of service to their users. "I think that's been unclear."

"We've experienced our own examples at the Heritage Foundation and the 'Daily Signal' where content has been pulled off of these platforms and later restored," said Bluey, claiming that conservatives are "oftentimes on the losing end" of confusing rules.

In hearings on Capitol Hill in April 2018, Republican lawmakers blasted Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing the platform of having a liberal bias against and for censoring conservative Facebook pages.

Social media companies are trying to navigate when they should step in and remove posts or bar users for political commentary that goes over the line. But who draws that line is at the heart of the debate.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Morning Squawk

CNBC's before the bell news roundup
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.