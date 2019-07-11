Investor Michael Farr: The Fed could be building a bubble if it cuts rates

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy" in Washington, July 10, 2019.

All eyes in the financial world turned to Capitol Hill this week as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave his semi-annual testimony. In his opening statement Powell said, "It appears that uncertainties around trade tensions and concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the U.S. economic outlook. Inflation pressures remain muted."

What the markets heard was, "Ice cream for breakfast! Candy for everyone!"

The markets clearly believe a rate-cut regime is just around the corner, but is that, in the long-run, the best for the economy?

Pundits assert a rate cut is needed as "insurance" against a potential downturn in the economy foretold by the ongoing yield curve inversion. Although the widely watched 2- to 10-year part of the curve is still positive (though narrowing and now about 20 basis points) the 3-month T-bill has yielded more than the 10 year T-note for seven consecutive weeks after briefly inverting in March. The last nine recessions have been preceded by yield curve inversions. Yet over that time there have been ten yield curve inversions. In 1965/66 the yield curve inverted and there was not a recession immediately following.

History does not repeat itself, but there are similarities to today. Powell may be well advised to follow the path of his predecessor, William McChesney Martin, who stood firm against a president demanding monetary policy easing, and ultimately Chair Martin presided over the longest economic expansion in US history up to that time.

Presently, prices are stable and we are effectively at full employment: the dual mandate of the Fed. So why is Powell being accosted by the President and the markets demanding rate cuts? Shouldn't we throw a parade and declare victory?