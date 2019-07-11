Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been married for 73 years—here are the 2 relationship rules they follow

Former president Jimmy Carter was on break from the U.S. Naval Academy and home in Plains, Georgia, when he first met Eleanor Rosalynn Smith. He asked her out to the movies and, after just one date, knew he was going to marry her.

Carter graduated from the academy in June 1946 and married Rosalynn a month later, on July 7.

The couple has been together ever since and recently celebrated their 73rd anniversary.

The key to their happy marriage of more than seven decades boils down to "a couple of rules that we follow," Carter, 94, told Bill and Melinda Gates.

For starters, "we give each other plenty of space. She has a lot of interests that I don't share," and, vice versa, "I have a lot of interests that she doesn't share," said Carter. He spends his mornings in his study or swimming, while Rosalynn, 91, prefers tai chi and meditation.

"We get together whenever we can," he added. They often cook side by side and enjoy watching their home baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, play.

Secondly, the Carters never go to sleep angry. This is a rule that "we follow pretty meticulously, sometimes with great difficulty," said Carter. "We have 21 grandchildren and four children so we have a lot of arguments about our family. But we try to get over that argument before we go to sleep."