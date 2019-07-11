Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to open Rise of Resistance ride later than expected

Disney has finally announced the opening date for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride — and it's a little later than expected.

While the Orlando, Florida version of the ride is expected to be operational on Dec. 5, its California counterpart won't open until Jan. 17. Disney had initially projected that both ride locations would be open by the end of 2019.

"As soon as work is completed at Walt Disney World, Imagineers will head back to California to complete their mission at Disneyland Resort where Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open on Friday, Jan. 17," the company said Thursday.

CEO Bob Iger teased investors in March that the ride is "the most technologically advanced and immersive attraction" the park has ever seen.

The ride is meant to "blur the lines between fantasy and reality" as it puts guests right in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Riders will be recruited to join Rey and General Leia Organa at a secret base, however, along the way they will be captured by the a First Order Star Destroyer and must escape.

The Orlando Galaxy's Edge land is due to open to the public on August 29 and, while it won't have the Rise of Resistance ride just yet, it will have the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run ride ready for guests. Other experiences like Savi's Workshop, where fans can make their own lighstabers, the Droid Depot, where parkgoers can craft their own droids, and Oga's Cantina will also be open.