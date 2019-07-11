Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to open Rise of Resistance ride later than expected

Skip Navigation
Earnings season is almost here and the results likely won't be...

U.S. companies are lowering the bar for second-quarter earnings thanks to lingering trade uncertainty and questions about global growth.

A giant manufacturer just gave a glimpse into this earnings...

For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariff costs and related inflation.

Dow jumps 200 points to break above 27,000 for the first time...

The Dow rallied after testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that signaled a rate cut is coming.

The Fed 'put' could insulate stocks from trade wars, send the Dow...

With a potentially negative earnings season looming, investors see easy Fed policy as the security blanket the stock market needs as it breaks to new highs.

Joe Biden slams Trump's trade war even as he calls to 'get tough'...

Biden said the U.S. needs to act to counter China or it will "keep moving and robbing U.S. firms" of technology and intellectual property.

The Fed chairman says the relationship between inflation and...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the relationship between unemployment and inflation has collapsed.

Google admits partners leaked private conversations with Google...

Google on Wednesday admitted that partners who work to analyze voice snippets collected when people talk to the Google Assistant were leaked to a Belgian press outlet.

Ocasio-Cortez finds herself on same side as Trump regarding the...

Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.

Ford, VW to announce deal to invest billions in autonomous and...

The joint venture will give Ford access to VW's MEB platform, which serves as a base for Volkswagen's ID.3 electric car, executives said.

Nordstrom is trading lower than a buyout offer it rejected as too...

Shares of Nordstrom on Thursday were trading at lows not seen since September 2010. Its stock is down roughly 35% year-to-date.

Trump says China 'letting us down' by not buying US farm products...

If China does not buy U.S. crops, it could bode poorly for a U.S.-China trade deal as Washington has said it expects Beijing to purchase agricultural products.

Microsoft shares hit record as Cowen analysts see market share...

Microsoft climbed as high as $139.22 on Thursday after Cowen initiated coverage of Microsoft with an outperform rating and a $150 price target.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to open Rise of Resistance ride later than expected

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • The Rise of Resistance ride will open on December 5 in Orlando, Florida and January 17 in California.
  • Disney had initially projected that both ride locations would be open by the end of 2019.
  • The Orlando Galaxy's Edge land is due to open to the public on August 29 and will have the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run ride ready for guests.
Richard Harbaugh | Disney Parks

Disney has finally announced the opening date for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride — and it's a little later than expected.

While the Orlando, Florida version of the ride is expected to be operational on Dec. 5, its California counterpart won't open until Jan. 17. Disney had initially projected that both ride locations would be open by the end of 2019.

"As soon as work is completed at Walt Disney World, Imagineers will head back to California to complete their mission at Disneyland Resort where Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open on Friday, Jan. 17," the company said Thursday.

CEO Bob Iger teased investors in March that the ride is "the most technologically advanced and immersive attraction" the park has ever seen.

The ride is meant to "blur the lines between fantasy and reality" as it puts guests right in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Riders will be recruited to join Rey and General Leia Organa at a secret base, however, along the way they will be captured by the a First Order Star Destroyer and must escape.

The Orlando Galaxy's Edge land is due to open to the public on August 29 and, while it won't have the Rise of Resistance ride just yet, it will have the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run ride ready for guests. Other experiences like Savi's Workshop, where fans can make their own lighstabers, the Droid Depot, where parkgoers can craft their own droids, and Oga's Cantina will also be open.

Here's an inside look at Disney's new Star Wars theme park — Galaxy's Edge
