These are the stocks that have powered the Dow's rally to 27,000

Another day, another market milestone. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged above 27,000 for the first time ever on Thursday, just a day after the S&P 500 topped 3,000. Here's a look at the stocks that drove the last 1,000 points.
It took the 30-stock index about a year and a half to reach the round-number record as the blue-chip benchmark first closed above 26,000 on January 17, 2018. Microsoft has been the best performer on the index, soaring more than 50% during this period. The software giant also hit $1 trillion market cap in April.
Visa is a close second, up nearly 48% since the Dow hit the last watermark. Cisco and Nike also notched gains of more than 35% over the same time. Other leaders include Merck, Disney, American Express and Procter & Gamble.
Apple, while soaring more than 28% this year alone, hasn't been the biggest driver in the Dow's road to 27,000. The iPhone maker was the 11th performer, gaining 13% over the period. 3M, Walgreens and Caterpillar have underperformed the index, all down more than 20% since the Dow reached 26,000.
The Dow has risen nearly 16% this year and a jump in healthcare stocks pushed the index over the 27,000 mark. Shares of Dow-component UnitedHealth surged 5% after the White House said it has withdrawn its proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans, a big step in its effort to lower prescription drug prices.
— CNBC's Christopher Hayes contributed reporting.