These are the stocks that have powered the Dow's rally to 27,000

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow rallies 200 points to close above 27,000 for the first time...

The Dow rallied after testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that signaled a rate cut is coming.

US Marketsread more

Trump reportedly backing down from census citizenship question...

President Donald Trump will no longer seek to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, backing down from the high-profile legal battle in a rare concession of...

Politicsread more

Earnings season is almost here and the results likely won't be...

U.S. companies are lowering the bar for second-quarter earnings thanks to lingering trade uncertainty and questions about global growth.

Marketsread more

These are the stocks powering Dow's rally to 27,000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged above 27,000 for the first time ever on Thursday, just a day after the S&P 500 topped 3,000. Here's a look at the stocks that drove the...

Marketsread more

Microsoft says its Teams app is bigger than Slack and growing...

The success of Teams, at least in relation to Slack, is an example of how Microsoft can make hits out of young products just by distributing it to its large collection of...

Technologyread more

Epstein donated $46 million to Les Wexner's private foundation in...

Wealthy financier and accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein had a complicated relationship with billionaire and L Brands Chairman Les Wexner. It included a $46 million...

Politicsread more

The Fed 'put' could insulate stocks from trade wars, send the Dow...

With a potentially negative earnings season looming, investors see easy Fed policy as the security blanket the stock market needs as it breaks to new highs.

Market Insiderread more

A giant manufacturer just gave a glimpse into this earnings...

For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariff costs and related inflation.

Marketsread more

Joe Biden slams Trump's trade war even as he calls to 'get tough'...

Biden said the U.S. needs to act to counter China or it will "keep moving and robbing U.S. firms" of technology and intellectual property.

2020 Electionsread more

The Fed chairman says the relationship between inflation and...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the relationship between unemployment and inflation has collapsed.

The Fedread more

Google admits partners leaked private conversations with Google...

Google on Wednesday admitted that partners who work to analyze voice snippets collected when people talk to the Google Assistant were leaked to a Belgian press outlet.

Technologyread more

Ocasio-Cortez finds herself on same side as Trump regarding the...

Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.

The Fedread more
Markets

These are the stocks that have powered the Dow's rally to 27,000

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • It took the Dow about a year and a half to reach the round-number record as the blue-chip benchmark first closed above 26,000 on January 17, 2018.
  • Microsoft has been the best performer in the index, soaring more than 50% during this period.
  • Visa is a close second, up nearly 48% since the Dow hit the last watermark. Cisco and Nike also notched gains of more than 35% over the same time.
Traders work the floor of the NYSE.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Another day, another market milestone. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged above 27,000 for the first time ever on Thursday, just a day after the S&P 500 topped 3,000. Here's a look at the stocks that drove the last 1,000 points.

It took the 30-stock index about a year and a half to reach the round-number record as the blue-chip benchmark first closed above 26,000 on January 17, 2018. Microsoft has been the best performer on the index, soaring more than 50% during this period. The software giant also hit $1 trillion market cap in April.

Visa is a close second, up nearly 48% since the Dow hit the last watermark. Cisco and Nike also notched gains of more than 35% over the same time. Other leaders include Merck, Disney, American Express and Procter & Gamble.

Apple, while soaring more than 28% this year alone, hasn't been the biggest driver in the Dow's road to 27,000. The iPhone maker was the 11th performer, gaining 13% over the period. 3M, Walgreens and Caterpillar have underperformed the index, all down more than 20% since the Dow reached 26,000.

The Dow has risen nearly 16% this year and a jump in healthcare stocks pushed the index over the 27,000 mark. Shares of Dow-component UnitedHealth surged 5% after the White House said it has withdrawn its proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans, a big step in its effort to lower prescription drug prices.

— CNBC's Christopher Hayes contributed reporting.