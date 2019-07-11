Trump reportedly backing down from census citizenship question fight

The Dow rallied after testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that signaled a rate cut is coming.US Marketsread more
President Donald Trump will no longer seek to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, backing down from the high-profile legal battle in a rare concession of...Politicsread more
U.S. companies are lowering the bar for second-quarter earnings thanks to lingering trade uncertainty and questions about global growth.Marketsread more
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged above 27,000 for the first time ever on Thursday, just a day after the S&P 500 topped 3,000. Here's a look at the stocks that drove the...Marketsread more
The success of Teams, at least in relation to Slack, is an example of how Microsoft can make hits out of young products just by distributing it to its large collection of...Technologyread more
Wealthy financier and accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein had a complicated relationship with billionaire and L Brands Chairman Les Wexner. It included a $46 million...Politicsread more
With a potentially negative earnings season looming, investors see easy Fed policy as the security blanket the stock market needs as it breaks to new highs.Market Insiderread more
For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariff costs and related inflation.Marketsread more
Biden said the U.S. needs to act to counter China or it will "keep moving and robbing U.S. firms" of technology and intellectual property.2020 Electionsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the relationship between unemployment and inflation has collapsed.The Fedread more
Google on Wednesday admitted that partners who work to analyze voice snippets collected when people talk to the Google Assistant were leaked to a Belgian press outlet.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump will no longer seek to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, backing down from the high-profile legal battle in a rare concession of defeat, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.
The president is expected to announce his next steps at a news conference later Thursday. One of those next steps will include seeking citizenship information via other means, an administration source told NBC News. ABC News first reported on the president's change of plans.
Asked how the president would obtain that information, a White House spokesman said: "Waiting on POTUS announcement…"
Read more: Why Trump probably won't be able to add the citizenship question to the census using executive action
Advocacy groups and a number of Democratic-led states challenged Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's decision to add the question to the census in a series of legal battles last year. Critics of the question, citing government experts, said the inclusion of the question would result in less accurate data and undercount minority groups, including Hispanics.
Those legal challenges culminated in a Supreme Court ruling late last month that effectively blocked the question, with Chief Justice John Roberts penning the 5-4 opinion on behalf of himself and the court's liberal wing.
Despite that ruling, Trump vowed to push on. After the Justice Department said earlier this month that the census would be printed without the question included, Trump declared the announcement fake news. Attorney General William Barr said earlier this week that he believed the administration could find a legal way to include the question on the census.
The Constitution requires the census to be taken once every ten years. The data from the survey is used to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars of federal funding and representation in Congress.