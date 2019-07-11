Trump reportedly backing down from census citizenship question fight

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow rallies 200 points to close above 27,000 for the first time...

The Dow rallied after testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that signaled a rate cut is coming.

Trump reportedly backing down from census citizenship question...

President Donald Trump will no longer seek to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, backing down from the high-profile legal battle in a rare concession of...

Earnings season is almost here and the results likely won't be...

U.S. companies are lowering the bar for second-quarter earnings thanks to lingering trade uncertainty and questions about global growth.

These are the stocks powering Dow's rally to 27,000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged above 27,000 for the first time ever on Thursday, just a day after the S&P 500 topped 3,000. Here's a look at the stocks that drove the...

Microsoft says its Teams app is bigger than Slack and growing...

The success of Teams, at least in relation to Slack, is an example of how Microsoft can make hits out of young products just by distributing it to its large collection of...

Epstein donated $46 million to Les Wexner's private foundation in...

Wealthy financier and accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein had a complicated relationship with billionaire and L Brands Chairman Les Wexner. It included a $46 million...

The Fed 'put' could insulate stocks from trade wars, send the Dow...

With a potentially negative earnings season looming, investors see easy Fed policy as the security blanket the stock market needs as it breaks to new highs.

A giant manufacturer just gave a glimpse into this earnings...

For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariff costs and related inflation.

Joe Biden slams Trump's trade war even as he calls to 'get tough'...

Biden said the U.S. needs to act to counter China or it will "keep moving and robbing U.S. firms" of technology and intellectual property.

The Fed chairman says the relationship between inflation and...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the relationship between unemployment and inflation has collapsed.

Google admits partners leaked private conversations with Google...

Google on Wednesday admitted that partners who work to analyze voice snippets collected when people talk to the Google Assistant were leaked to a Belgian press outlet.

Ocasio-Cortez finds herself on same side as Trump regarding the...

Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.

Politics

Trump reportedly backing down from census citizenship question fight

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump will no longer seek to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, backing down from the high-profile legal battle in a rare concession of defeat, multiple outlets reported on Thursday. 
  • The president is expected to announce his next steps at a news conference later Thursday. Part of those next steps will include seeking citizenship information via other means, an administration source told NBC News. ABC News first reported on the president's change of plans. 
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to return to Washington from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, July 7, 2019.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President Donald Trump will no longer seek to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, backing down from the high-profile legal battle in a rare concession of defeat, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

The president is expected to announce his next steps at a news conference later Thursday. One of those next steps will include seeking citizenship information via other means, an administration source told NBC News. ABC News first reported on the president's change of plans.

Asked how the president would obtain that information, a White House spokesman said: "Waiting on POTUS announcement…"

Read more: Why Trump probably won't be able to add the citizenship question to the census using executive action

Advocacy groups and a number of Democratic-led states challenged Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's decision to add the question to the census in a series of legal battles last year. Critics of the question, citing government experts, said the inclusion of the question would result in less accurate data and undercount minority groups, including Hispanics.

Those legal challenges culminated in a Supreme Court ruling late last month that effectively blocked the question, with Chief Justice John Roberts penning the 5-4 opinion on behalf of himself and the court's liberal wing.

Despite that ruling, Trump vowed to push on. After the Justice Department said earlier this month that the census would be printed without the question included, Trump declared the announcement fake news. Attorney General William Barr said earlier this week that he believed the administration could find a legal way to include the question on the census.

The Constitution requires the census to be taken once every ten years. The data from the survey is used to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars of federal funding and representation in Congress.