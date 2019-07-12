Asia stocks set to trade lower as investors await Chinese trade data

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Friday. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a record close on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a lower open for shares in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,595, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,643.53.

Stocks in Australia were also poised to slip, with the SPI futures contract at 6,628.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,716.10.

Investors will be looking out for the release of Chinese trade data for June to assess the impact of Beijing's ongoing trade war with Washington.

Advance gross domestic product data for the second quarter in Singapore is also set to come out at 8:00 a.m. HK/SIN.