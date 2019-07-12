Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Slack, Zoom, Morgan Stanley & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Citi said that Morgan Stanley's upcoming earnings may be "difficult," but it likes the firm's "limited rate exposure."

"While 2Q19 is expected to be a difficult quarter, we think this is largely priced in with an implied cost of equity of 12.4%, and see it as an opportunity to increase exposure to a high quality franchise with limited rates exposure. We are raising our target price $4 to $52 after lowering cost of equity 40bps to 11.7%, reflecting a lower market cost of equity, with normal ROTE unchanged at 14%."

