15 of the most common flexible side jobs and how much they pay

Twenty/20

Today, roughly 30% of Americans with a side hustle say they need the extra income to help cover their living expenses.

Using data from its platform, FlexJobs created a list of the 15 most common side jobs that you can apply to today. Each of these positions are either part-time employee roles or freelance jobs, with many of them providing the flexibility to work from home. All of these jobs also pay an average salary of at least $14 per hour, with management consulting roles paying $60 per hour, according to PayScale data.

Check below to see which common side jobs you should apply to if you're looking to bring in some extra income:

Woman talks on the phone at work.
Twenty20

15. Customer Service Representative

Description: Customer service representatives are responsible for assisting customers who are using a company's product or service.

Average hourly pay: $14

14. Sales Representative

Description: Sales representatives are responsible for helping to bring in new business, upgrade existing customers, and save potentially lost clients.

Average hourly pay: $15

13. Transcriber

Description: Transcribers are responsible for using their quick and precise typing skills to create written copy of an audio.

Average hourly pay: $15

Huchen Lu | Getty Images

12. Photographer

Description: Photographers are responsible for helping to bring out the best images for a client.

Average hourly pay: $16

11. Social Media Manager

Description: Social media managers are responsible for helping companies market their content on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Average hourly pay: $16

10. Virtual Assistant

Description: Virtual assistants are remote professionals who act as administrative and personal assistants for their clients.

Average hourly pay: $16

Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

9. Graphic Designer

Description: Graphic designers assist companies and agencies with branding and web design.

Average hourly pay: $17

8. Medical Coder

Description: Medical coders are responsible for accurate coding of a patient's visit, procedures and related information to assist with medical billing.

Average hourly pay: $18

7. Proofreader

Description: Proofreaders are responsible for helping content producers spot errors in order to deliver high-quality content.

Average hourly pay: $18

Hero Images/Getty Images

6. Tutor

Description: Tutors are responsible for helping clients improve their knowledge of various subjects like math, science and language. Tutors also help clients prepare for standardized tests like SAT, ACT and LSAT.

Average hourly pay: $18

5. Editor

Description: Editors are responsible for helping companies ensure their content is well-written.

Average hourly pay: $20

4. ESL Teacher

Description: ESL teachers are responsible for helping non-native English speakers learn the language.

Average hourly pay: $20

skynesher | E+ | Getty Images

3. Interpreter

Description: Interpreters are responsible for translating different languages to their clients

Average hourly pay: $20

2. Writer

Description: Writers are responsible for creating content for a company.

Average hourly pay: $20

1. Management Consultant

Description: Management consultants are responsible for helping a company solve problems and improve business practices.

Average hourly pay: $60

Twenty/20
