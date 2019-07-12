France's digital tax could hurt consumers more than tech companies

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire sent a clear message to the U.S. and the rest of the world on Thursday when the country passed a 3% tax on the digital revenues of big tech companies: "France decides its own tax rules."

By choosing to go-it-alone, France set the stage for a country-by-country approach toward taxation of tech companies in Europe. Hours after the French vote, the U.K. released its own draft proposal for a 2% digital services tax.

The national proposals come after an EU-wide effort to pass a digital tax on corporations failed last year, thanks to resistance from countries like Ireland and the Netherlands.

Some experts fear France's unilateral approach with the digital tax will backfire, ultimately harming consumers and smaller businesses it aims to protect.