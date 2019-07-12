Facebook to be slapped with $5 billion fine for privacy lapses, says WSJ

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

These are the stocks Wall Street analysts believe will lead the...

The Dow reached 27,000 for the first time ever this week. But the path to 28,000 may hinge on a resolution to the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Marketsread more

What to watch in markets in the week ahead

Stocks could struggle in the week ahead if the message from earnings reports focuses on the murky outlook for the economy and negative impacts from the trade wars.

Market Insiderread more

Buckle up: These stocks go absolutely bonkers during earnings...

Bespoke Investment Group looked at the most volatile stocks in the first trading day following a quarterly report.

Marketsread more

How Trump could use tariffs to fight back against France's tax on...

Trump is most likely to put steep tariffs on French wine in response to France's digital tax that will affect Facebook and Google.

Politicsread more

Dow jumps 240 points to all-time high as Wall Street ends...

Stocks rose as investors ended a record-setting week on a high note after dovish testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.

US Marketsread more

Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain hit Louisiana coast

Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Critics split on whether 'The Lion King' is revolutionary or...

Reviews for Disney's remake of "The Lion King" are in and critics seem to have split into two camps: ones that found the film to be a solid reimagining of a classic film and...

Entertainmentread more

Cannabis company exec says Jay-Z partnership will fuel national...

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter is partnering with a California cannabis company as its chief brand strategist, and the company's CEO is looking to expand to other states.

Marijuanaread more

United Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations to early...

United had previously removed the jets from its schedule through Aug. 3.

Transportationread more

Trump Labor chief Alex Acosta resigns due to Jeffrey Epstein case

Acosta made the announcement to reporters while standing next to President Donald Trump, less than a week after wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on new charges...

Politicsread more

Acosta's successor faces scrutiny for work with disgraced...

Incoming acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella will take the helm of the department after the resignation Friday of Alex Acosta, who faced scrutiny over his role in...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Johnson & Johnson, Stitch...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more
Tech

Facebook to be slapped with $5 billion fine for privacy lapses, says WSJ

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • The Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with Facebook over the company's 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal.
  • The fine represents the largest ever imposed by the FTC against a tech company.
  • The FTC began probing Facebook in March 2018 following reports that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly accessed the data of 87 million Facebook users.
Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill April 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Yasin Ozturk | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission approved an approximately $5 billion settlement with Facebook over the company's 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, a person familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. Several other news outlets separately reported the approval.

The fine represents the largest ever imposed by the FTC against a tech company. Previously, the agency's largest fine against a tech company came in 2012 when Google agreed to pay a $22.5 million penalty due to its privacy practices. The fine would represent approximately 9% of Facebook's 2018 revenues.

Facebook took a one-time charge of $3 billion in anticipation of the FTC fine in April during the company's first-quarter results.

The FTC approved the settlement by a 3-2 vote along party lines with Republicans in favor and Democrats against, and will now be reviewed Department of Justice, the report said.

The FTC and Facebook declined to comment to CNBC.

The FTC began probing Facebook in March 2018 following reports that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had accessed the data of 87 million Facebook users. The agency was concerned that Facebook had violated the terms of a 2011 agreement, which required Facebook to give users very clear notifications when their data was being shared with third parties.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

VIDEO1:1001:10
Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
Digital Original