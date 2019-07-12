Facebook to be slapped with $5 billion fine for privacy lapses, says WSJ

The Dow reached 27,000 for the first time ever this week. But the path to 28,000 may hinge on a resolution to the U.S.-China trade conflict.Marketsread more
Stocks could struggle in the week ahead if the message from earnings reports focuses on the murky outlook for the economy and negative impacts from the trade wars.Market Insiderread more
Bespoke Investment Group looked at the most volatile stocks in the first trading day following a quarterly report.Marketsread more
Trump is most likely to put steep tariffs on French wine in response to France's digital tax that will affect Facebook and Google.Politicsread more
Stocks rose as investors ended a record-setting week on a high note after dovish testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.US Marketsread more
Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Reviews for Disney's remake of "The Lion King" are in and critics seem to have split into two camps: ones that found the film to be a solid reimagining of a classic film and...Entertainmentread more
Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter is partnering with a California cannabis company as its chief brand strategist, and the company's CEO is looking to expand to other states.Marijuanaread more
United had previously removed the jets from its schedule through Aug. 3.Transportationread more
Acosta made the announcement to reporters while standing next to President Donald Trump, less than a week after wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on new charges...Politicsread more
Incoming acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella will take the helm of the department after the resignation Friday of Alex Acosta, who faced scrutiny over his role in...Politicsread more
The Federal Trade Commission approved an approximately $5 billion settlement with Facebook over the company's 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, a person familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. Several other news outlets separately reported the approval.
The fine represents the largest ever imposed by the FTC against a tech company. Previously, the agency's largest fine against a tech company came in 2012 when Google agreed to pay a $22.5 million penalty due to its privacy practices. The fine would represent approximately 9% of Facebook's 2018 revenues.
Facebook took a one-time charge of $3 billion in anticipation of the FTC fine in April during the company's first-quarter results.
The FTC approved the settlement by a 3-2 vote along party lines with Republicans in favor and Democrats against, and will now be reviewed Department of Justice, the report said.
The FTC and Facebook declined to comment to CNBC.
The FTC began probing Facebook in March 2018 following reports that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had accessed the data of 87 million Facebook users. The agency was concerned that Facebook had violated the terms of a 2011 agreement, which required Facebook to give users very clear notifications when their data was being shared with third parties.
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off