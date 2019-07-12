Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Money

Here's how much money the Wimbledon men's champion will earn

Roger Federer at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Victoria Jones - PA Images | PA Images | Getty Images

On Sunday, July 14, Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia will square off in the 2019 Wimbledon final. It will be a repeat of the finals in 2014 and 2015, both of which Djokovic won.

Both players are familiar with the big stage: Djokovic, 32, is looking to collect his 16th Grand Slam title, while Federer, 37, is hoping to win his 21st.

Prize money is also on the line. The champion will collect a £2.35 million check (about $2.95 million), up from £2.25 million (about $2.83 million) in 2018.

The runner-up will take home a check for £1.175 million (about $1.48 million).

It's not just Federer and Djokovic who will be walking away with big paychecks. Here's the full breakdown of how much the other singles competitors earned at this year's Wimbledon:

Semi-finalist: £588,000 (about $738,850)
Quarter-finalist: £294,000 (about $369,420)
Round of 16: £176,000 (about $221,150)
Round of 32: £111,000 (about $139,480)
Round of 64: £72,000 (about $90,470)
Round of 128: £45,000 (about $56,540)

Don't miss: 15-year-old Cori Gauff, the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, beats idol Venus Williams in opening match

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

VIDEO1:0701:07
Venus and Serena Williams fought for equal pay at Wimbledon — here's their next big challenge
Closing The Gap
Roger Federer at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Victoria Jones - PA Images | PA Images | Getty Images
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact