Here's how much money the Wimbledon men's champion will earn

On Sunday, July 14, Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia will square off in the 2019 Wimbledon final. It will be a repeat of the finals in 2014 and 2015, both of which Djokovic won.

Both players are familiar with the big stage: Djokovic, 32, is looking to collect his 16th Grand Slam title, while Federer, 37, is hoping to win his 21st.

Prize money is also on the line. The champion will collect a £2.35 million check (about $2.95 million), up from £2.25 million (about $2.83 million) in 2018.

The runner-up will take home a check for £1.175 million (about $1.48 million).

It's not just Federer and Djokovic who will be walking away with big paychecks. Here's the full breakdown of how much the other singles competitors earned at this year's Wimbledon:

Semi-finalist: £588,000 (about $738,850)

Quarter-finalist: £294,000 (about $369,420)

Round of 16: £176,000 (about $221,150)

Round of 32: £111,000 (about $139,480)

Round of 64: £72,000 (about $90,470)

Round of 128: £45,000 (about $56,540)

