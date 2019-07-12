How Amazon gets Prime Day orders to your house in just one day

One-day shipping is the standard for the first time this Prime Day, with Amazon now offering the speedy delivery on more than 10 million items. To make it work, Amazon spends tens of billions of dollars a year and employs 250,000 workers in its U.S. warehouses. Amazon has also ramped up its own shipping capabilities, with at least 50 of its own airplanes, 300 semi trucks and 20,000 Amazon vans for last-mile delivery.

The process is an incredible challenge, and Amazon has faced criticism about working conditions at every step. Watch the video to hear from Amazon workers and see what happens when you buy a Prime-eligible item on Amazon.com.