How Amazon gets Prime Day orders to your house in just one day

CNBC's Carl Quintanilla interviewed Juul CEO Kevin Burns for a documentary, "Vaporized: America's E-cigarette Addiction," which premiers on CNBC on Monday, July 15, at 10 p.m....Health and Scienceread more
Stocks could struggle in the week ahead if earnings reports focus on the murky economic outlook and negative impacts from the trade war.Market Insiderread more
After a rough two years since its IPO, Snap's stock is up 183% this year, outperforming every member of the S&P 500.Technologyread more
The Dow reached 27,000 for the first time ever this week. But the path to 28,000 may hinge on a resolution to the U.S.-China trade conflict.Marketsread more
Disney's upcoming carriage agreement with cable provider Charter may usher in a new era of how pay-TV deals get done.Technologyread more
Amazon's biggest shopping event is here, and now one-day shipping is the norm for tens of millions of items available on Prime Day. To succeed at this rapid delivery, Amazon...Technologyread more
Following Alexander Acosta's resignation as secretary of Labor, President Donald Trump now has at least 10 high-level acting officials in his administration leading agencies.Politicsread more
Wealthy financier and accused child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein had a laundry list of friends visit him while he was in jail in 2008 and 2009, including Alan Dershowitz, a...Politicsread more
Bespoke Investment Group looked at the most volatile stocks in the first trading day following a quarterly report.Marketsread more
Stocks rose as investors ended a record-setting week on a high note after dovish testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.US Marketsread more
As the National Hurricane Center expects a Category 1 hurricane as soon as late Friday, some experts emphasize that Louisiana's defense system for storm surges is vastly...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
One-day shipping is the standard for the first time this Prime Day, with Amazon now offering the speedy delivery on more than 10 million items. To make it work, Amazon spends tens of billions of dollars a year and employs 250,000 workers in its U.S. warehouses. Amazon has also ramped up its own shipping capabilities, with at least 50 of its own airplanes, 300 semi trucks and 20,000 Amazon vans for last-mile delivery.
The process is an incredible challenge, and Amazon has faced criticism about working conditions at every step. Watch the video to hear from Amazon workers and see what happens when you buy a Prime-eligible item on Amazon.com.