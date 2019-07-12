How to see which apps are gobbling up all of your data each month

If you don't have an unlimited wireless data plan — and sometimes even if you do — you should pay attention to which apps use the most data on your iPhone.

Sometimes, for example, an app that you use frequently might consume far more of your data than you think. In my case, I found that Twitter uses nearly as much as Apple Music, for example. And, if you start to get warnings about using too much data, it could be that a buggy app is using more than it should.

It's good practice to check up on which apps are using most of your data. That way, you'll know to remember to connect to a Wi-Fi network when using a particularly data-hungry app, or which apps to limit before you go over your cap.

It only takes a couple of seconds to check. Here's how to do it on an iPhone, though the process is relatively similar on an Android phone, too.