How to see which apps are gobbling up all of your data each month

CNBC's Carl Quintanilla interviewed Juul CEO Kevin Burns for a documentary, "Vaporized: America's E-cigarette Addiction," which premiers on CNBC on Monday, July 15, at 10 p.m....Health and Scienceread more
Stocks could struggle in the week ahead if earnings reports focus on the murky economic outlook and negative impacts from the trade war.Market Insiderread more
After a rough two years since its IPO, Snap's stock is up 183% this year, outperforming every member of the S&P 500.Technologyread more
The Dow reached 27,000 for the first time ever this week. But the path to 28,000 may hinge on a resolution to the U.S.-China trade conflict.Marketsread more
Disney's upcoming carriage agreement with cable provider Charter may usher in a new era of how pay-TV deals get done.Technologyread more
Amazon's biggest shopping event is here, and now one-day shipping is the norm for tens of millions of items available on Prime Day. To succeed at this rapid delivery, Amazon...Technologyread more
Following Alexander Acosta's resignation as secretary of Labor, President Donald Trump now has at least 10 high-level acting officials in his administration leading agencies.Politicsread more
Wealthy financier and accused child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein had a laundry list of friends visit him while he was in jail in 2008 and 2009, including Alan Dershowitz, a...Politicsread more
Bespoke Investment Group looked at the most volatile stocks in the first trading day following a quarterly report.Marketsread more
Stocks rose as investors ended a record-setting week on a high note after dovish testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.US Marketsread more
As the National Hurricane Center expects a Category 1 hurricane as soon as late Friday, some experts emphasize that Louisiana's defense system for storm surges is vastly...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
If you don't have an unlimited wireless data plan — and sometimes even if you do — you should pay attention to which apps use the most data on your iPhone.
Sometimes, for example, an app that you use frequently might consume far more of your data than you think. In my case, I found that Twitter uses nearly as much as Apple Music, for example. And, if you start to get warnings about using too much data, it could be that a buggy app is using more than it should.
It's good practice to check up on which apps are using most of your data. That way, you'll know to remember to connect to a Wi-Fi network when using a particularly data-hungry app, or which apps to limit before you go over your cap.
It only takes a couple of seconds to check. Here's how to do it on an iPhone, though the process is relatively similar on an Android phone, too.
Now you'll see a list of the apps that use the most data. If you click the "Last billing period" tab, you'll see what hit you most last month. This is the most accurate representation of which apps eat your data, since it includes a full billing period.
On my phone, I see that last month the App Store used up 10.5GB of my data. To save data this month, I could make sure that I'm only using the App Store when I'm connected to a Wi-Fi network, instead of downloading apps when I'm out and about.
Pro tip: On the same cellular settings page, you can see how much data you've used so far in the current month. If it's far below what you pay for, say something around 3GB when you pay for 10GB per month, then consider adjusting your wireless bill to save money. Or, if you're using far more, consider signing up for an unlimited plan. Just know that most unlimited plans aren't actually as unlimited as they say.
WATCH: What is 5G?