You can rent Jackie Kennedy Onassis' former yacht for nearly $630,00 a week — take a look

For 560,000 euro (approximately $627,505) a week, guests can charter the "Christina O," a yacht once owned by Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
Valef Yachts, a charter company based in Greece, also offers it for a daily rate: 90,000 euro (approximately $100,850) per day in July and August. It costs 80,000 euro (about $89,642) per day in other months.
Included in the price for a sail on the Christina O? A staff of 38 crew, according to a representative from Valef Yachts.
Aristotle Onassis, Jackie Kennedy Onassis' second husband, named the boat "Christina" after his daughter, according to the company, and a "family friend" renamed the boat "Christina O" following Aristotle Onassis' death.
The yacht is 325 feet long and has 17 staterooms, a 40-guest dining room, a library, a piano and a swimming pool, according to the company. There are also sunbathing decks, as well as an outdoor bar.
It can sleep up to 36 guests and can host 157 people on board for events and parties.
The main suite is called the "Onassis Suite" and has a hot tub and a lounge with an en-suite library.
The suite has a marble fireplace and an original Renoir painting, according to the charter company.
There's an outdoor deck with umbrellas and sunbeds.
In 1954, Onassis bought the boat for $34,000, according to Valef Yachts.
Winston Churchill, John Wayne, Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe are among the famous guests who have been on the yacht, says the Charter Company. Aristotle Onassis "was friends with many celebrities" and a "gracious host," Kassandra Lefakinis, Valef managing partner, tells CNBC Make It. He "used his yacht to welcome many aboard who were visiting Greece."
Jackie Kennedy and Aristotle Onassis had a wedding reception on the boat in 1968, according to Lefakinis, and Aristotle Onassis died in 1975, leaving the yacht to his daughter, Christina, who later bequeathed it to the Greek government in 1978, says Lefakinis.
The yacht is available to rent for cruises in the Mediterranean over summer months and in the Caribbean in the winter months, though the company says it is open to charters in other parts of the world.
The price only includes the charter and staff. The rates do not include food, beverages or alcohol, which can all be arranged for an extra fee, a representative tells CNBC Make it. "You can provide a grocery list or the charter company can provide menus to choose from."
The company declined to comment on who currently owns the boat.
Jackie Kennedy Onassis' Martha's Vineyard estate, now owned by her daughter Caroline Kennedy, recently went on the market for $65 million.
