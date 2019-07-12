You can rent Jackie Kennedy Onassis' former yacht for nearly $630,00 a week — take a look

For 560,000 euro (approximately $627,505) a week, guests can charter the "Christina O," a yacht once owned by Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Valef Yachts, a charter company based in Greece, also offers it for a daily rate: 90,000 euro (approximately $100,850) per day in July and August. It costs 80,000 euro (about $89,642) per day in other months. Included in the price for a sail on the Christina O? A staff of 38 crew, according to a representative from Valef Yachts. Aristotle Onassis, Jackie Kennedy Onassis' second husband, named the boat "Christina" after his daughter, according to the company, and a "family friend" renamed the boat "Christina O" following Aristotle Onassis' death.

The yacht is 325 feet long and has 17 staterooms, a 40-guest dining room, a library, a piano and a swimming pool, according to the company. There are also sunbathing decks, as well as an outdoor bar.

It can sleep up to 36 guests and can host 157 people on board for events and parties.

The main suite is called the "Onassis Suite" and has a hot tub and a lounge with an en-suite library.

The suite has a marble fireplace and an original Renoir painting, according to the charter company.

There's an outdoor deck with umbrellas and sunbeds.

In 1954, Onassis bought the boat for $34,000, according to Valef Yachts.

