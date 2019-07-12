Jeremy Siegel: Stocks could add another 5% onto record rally by year-end thanks to the Fed

The Dow reached 27,000 for the first time ever this week. But the path to 28,000 may hinge on a resolution to the U.S.-China trade conflict.Marketsread more
Stocks could struggle in the week ahead if the message from earnings reports focuses on the murky outlook for the economy and negative impacts from the trade wars.Market Insiderread more
Bespoke Investment Group looked at the most volatile stocks in the first trading day following a quarterly report.Marketsread more
Trump is most likely to put steep tariffs on French wine in response to France's digital tax that will affect Facebook and Google.Politicsread more
Stocks rose as investors looked to end a record-setting week on a high note after dovish testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.US Marketsread more
Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Reviews for Disney's remake of "The Lion King" are in and critics seem to have split into two camps: ones that found the film to be a solid reimagining of a classic film and...Entertainmentread more
Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter is partnering with a California cannabis company as its chief brand strategist, and the company's CEO is looking to expand to other states.Marijuanaread more
United had previously removed the jets from its schedule through Aug. 3.Transportationread more
Acosta made the announcement to reporters while standing next to President Donald Trump, less than a week after wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on new charges...Politicsread more
Incoming acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella will take the helm of the department after the resignation Friday of Alex Acosta, who faced scrutiny over his role in...Politicsread more
The stock market has been hitting all kinds of records this week, and Wharton School professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC on Friday that he does not see that stopping anytime soon.
"I think fair market value does give us another 5% or 6% this year" on the S&P 500 with the Federal Reserve signalling interest rate cuts ahead, the longtime stock bull said on "Fast Money Halftime Report."
"But we may go up 10% or 12% before we sell off," Siegel added, noting the Fed tends to overshoot on both the downside and the upside when adjusting rates.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell — who dropped rate-cut hints over two days of congressional economic testimony this week — has been widely criticized by Wall Street and President Donald Trump for hiking too aggressively.
After four 0.25% hikes last year, the target range for the fed funds overnight bank lending rate stands at 2.25% to 2.5%. The final Fed increase in borrowing costs in 2018 came in December when the stock market was melting down.
Siegel said he hopes the Fed cuts rates by a half percentage point at its upcoming July 30-31 meeting, though he acknowledges that such a bold move would be unlikely.
Around midday Friday, the CME FedWatch tracker was putting only about a 25% probability on a 0.5% reduction in the fed funds and much larger 75% odds on a 0.25% cut.
The reason Siegel would like to see a deeper cut is because he's concerned about the fed funds rate being higher than the 10-year Treasury yield, which was around 2.1% on Friday.
At the shorter end of the bond yield curve, the 3-month Treasury rate has actually been higher than the 10-year.
That so-called inverted yield curve, when shorter-term bonds deliver higher rates than longer-term ones, historically has signaled a recession on the horizon.
"The biggest factor here is we really did see an inversion in that yield curve," Siegel said. "I've gone through history, it is one of the most single reliable indicators of a recession. And I worry about that."