Trump's Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigns amid pressure from Jeffrey Epstein sex traffic case

President Donald Trump talks to reporters next to Labor Secretary Alex Acosta as he departs for travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, July 12, 2019.

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta said Friday he will resign amid controversy over the way he handled a sex crimes case against wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein a decade ago when he was U.S. attorney for southern Florida.

Acosta made the announcement to reporters while standing next to President Donald Trump outside the White House. Trump said that Acosta had called him Friday morning, and that it was Acosta's decision to quit.

"This was him, not me, because I'm with him," Trump said in a lengthy exchange with the press before departing the White House en route to events in Wisconsin and Ohio. "I said, 'You don't have to do this.'"

Acosta said he did not want his involvement in Epstein's controversy to overshadow the administration's accomplishments. Acosta said will officially resign a week after his announcement; Deputy Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella will take his place in an acting capacity, Trump said.

His resignation came two days after Acosta gave a press conference in which he had defended a controversial non-prosecution agreement he had cut with Epstein's lawyers in 2007, when he was the top prosecutor in Miami.

The issue resurfaced on July 6, when the politically connected Epstein, whose friends have included Trump and former President Bill Clinton, was arrested on sex trafficking charges by federal prosecutors in New York last week.

Epstein had long been under investigation by both federal and local law enforcement for sex crimes against underage girls that took place from 2002 to 2005 in New York and Florida.

Acosta, as U.S. attorney for southern Florida, struck a secret plea deal with Epstein allowing him to avoid federal prosecution on similar charges more than a decade earlier.