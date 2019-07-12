Mark Cuban calls Facebook's digital coin Libra a 'big mistake,' saying it 'could be dangerous'

In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."Technologyread more
Billionaire tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban criticized Facebook's venture into cryptocurrency on Friday, telling CNBC it's a "big mistake."
"I'm not a big fan of what they're doing there," Cuban said of Facebook's Libra coin. "I think it's a big mistake."
Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a "Shark Tank" investor, said he's not so much concerned with the impact on U.S. markets but at a global level.
"I think globally and in countries where there isn't a lot of rule of law, or a lot of government stability, or currency stability, then it could be dangerous," Cuban told CNBC's Diedere Bosa.
"There's going to be some despot in some African country that gets really upset that they can't control their currency anymore and that's where the real problems start occurring," he explained.
Cuban joined a series of government leaders and high profile bankers in criticizing the social media giant.
In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he's "not a fan" of cryptocurrencies and said Libra "will have little standing or dependability."
He also said, "If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations."
Appearing on Capitol Hill over two days this week delivering testimony and taking questions on the economy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he has "serious concerns" about Libra.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney have also questioned Libra.