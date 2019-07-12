Nike 'moon shoes' and 'Back to the Future' sneakers expected to sell for up to $160,000 at auction

A rare pair of Nike "Moon Shoes" could fetch as much as $160,000 in an auction held by Sotheby's.

The New York auction house is allowing collectors to bid on an array of rare sneakers in a digital lot, dubbed "Stadium Goods: The Ultimate Sneaker Collection Online."

The "Moon Shoe" is estimated to reach a price between $110,000 and $160,000, with the starting bid set at $80,000. As of Friday morning, no bids had been placed – but bidding closes on July 23.

According to Sotheby's, the rare sneaker is "one of the most significant artifacts in the history of the multi-billion-dollar athletic brand," and the pair up for sale is "one of only a handful of pairs known to exist." The design, which features a "waffle sole," got its name as it resembled the pattern left on the moon's surface by astronauts in the 1969 moon landing.