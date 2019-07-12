Turkey takes delivery of Russian missile system, despite risk of US sanctions

Turkey has taken delivery of a controversial Russian missile defense system, angering U.S. officials and potentially triggering sanctions from Washington.

The shipment of S-400 components arrived in an airbase in the capital Ankara on Friday, the Turkish defense ministry said in an announcement on Twitter.

Following the announcement, the Turkish lira weakened 0.6% versus the U.S. dollar as the potential for U.S. sanctions was factored in by currency traders.

Timothy Ash, emerging markets senior sovereign strategist at Bluebay Asset Management said in an email Friday that the purchase marked a watershed for global military spend.

"If Turkey is able to buy S-400s without sanction, then a queue of over NATO members will be buying Russian military equipment which is often very cost effective and supplied on non-commercial terms," he said.

Ash added that the warming of ties between Turkey and Russia and the sale of the S-400 was "a huge challenge to the F35 project," and a "huge blow to the US defence industry."