Watch: Trump delivers remarks on passing USMCA trade deal

These are the stocks Wall Street analysts believe will lead the...

The Dow reached 27,000 for the first time ever this week. But the path to 28,000 may hinge on a resolution to the U.S.-China trade conflict.

What to watch in markets in the week ahead

Stocks could struggle in the week ahead if the message from earnings reports focuses on the murky outlook for the economy and negative impacts from the trade wars.

Buckle up: These stocks go absolutely bonkers during earnings...

Bespoke Investment Group looked at the most volatile stocks in the first trading day following a quarterly report.

How Trump could use tariffs to fight back against France's tax on...

Trump is most likely to put steep tariffs on French wine in response to France's digital tax that will affect Facebook and Google.

Dow, S&P 500 hit all-time highs as Street ends record week on a...

Stocks rose as investors looked to end a record-setting week on a high note after dovish testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.

Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain hit Louisiana coast

Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching.

Critics split on whether 'The Lion King' is revolutionary or...

Reviews for Disney's remake of "The Lion King" are in and critics seem to have split into two camps: ones that found the film to be a solid reimagining of a classic film and...

Cannabis company exec says Jay-Z partnership will fuel national...

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter is partnering with a California cannabis company as its chief brand strategist, and the company's CEO is looking to expand to other states.

United Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations to early...

United had previously removed the jets from its schedule through Aug. 3.

Trump Labor chief Alex Acosta resigns due to Jeffrey Epstein case

Acosta made the announcement to reporters while standing next to President Donald Trump, less than a week after wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on new charges...

Acosta's successor faces scrutiny for work with disgraced...

Incoming acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella will take the helm of the department after the resignation Friday of Alex Acosta, who faced scrutiny over his role in...

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Johnson & Johnson, Stitch...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Politics

Watch: Trump delivers remarks on passing USMCA trade deal

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB

[The stream is slated to start at 2:25 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks on the trilateral trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

Trump's speech in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, comes two days after sources told CNBC that the White House is planning to send the USMCA to Congress sometime after Sept. 1.

Democrats, who hold a majority in the House, have raised issues with the existing agreement, which has already been ratified by Mexico.

