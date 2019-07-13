Power restored in Manhattan after blackout left over 70,000 Con Edison customers in the dark

A blackout affects buildings in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Caspani TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Power was restored to sections of Manhattan hit by a blackout which had left more than 70,000 Con Edison customers and much of Times Square in the dark and wreaked havoc on the subway system for hours Saturday.



Mayor Bill de Blasio said power had been restored to affected customers, who were concentrated in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side, and thanked the city's first responders.





No injuries occurred as a result of the blackout. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said an issue with a transmission line had caused the power outages.

"While this situation was luckily contained, the fact that it happened at all is unacceptable," Cuomo said. "I have directed the PSC to do a full and thorough investigation into the cause of tonight's blackout and we will hold all parties accountable in ensuring this does not happen again."

A senior city official with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News that the power outage was apparently caused by a transformer fire at 54th Street and West End Avenue.