Biden, Sanders and Warren lead Trump in 2020 election matchup: NBC/Wall Street Journal poll

J.P. Morgan raises its stock projections and tells clients the market is set for even more gains before the new year.Marketsread more
Some White House officials expect the Cabinet secretary, who has known the president for years, to depart as soon as this summer.Politicsread more
With the plan to build on Obamacare, Biden aims to draw a contrast from 2020 Democratic primary rivals such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.2020 Electionsread more
When you think of Prime Day, you might be thinking about deals on Instant Pots and Amazon Echo devices — not half-off dresses and designer heels. But the market for apparel...Retailread more
Epstein is accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his New York and Florida residences. He is a former friend of presidents Donald...Politicsread more
Symantec would not accept less than $28 a share, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.Marketsread more
If you're on the fence, realize that you can do a lot more with the Echo than just asking Alexa the weather. You can use an Echo to call people, set it up to double as an...Technologyread more
Citigroup says gains from the Tradeweb IPO offset declines in trading and investment banking in the second quarter.Financeread more
Amazon's marketing for its annual Prime Day plays on our fear of missing out on deals and discounts. Experts weigh in on the consumer psychology behind Prime Day.Retailread more
Regulators, not lawmakers, should decide whether Facebook needs a banking license to launch Libra, says outgoing U.K. finance minster Philip Hammond.Technologyread more
CNBC's 2019 America's Top States for Business study, released Wednesday, reveals the places that foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem have a good regulatory environment, low...America's Top States for Businessread more
President Donald Trump lags behind all the top Democratic 2020 contenders with his job approval rating under water at 45%, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.
Former Vice President Joe Biden currently leads Trump by 9 points, the widest margin among the top four Democratic contenders. That's well outside the poll's margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.
Biden's large lead over Trump is largely thanks to his performance among potential tossup voters. He has a 6-point advantage among suburbanites and a 4-point lead among independents, according to NBC.
Sen. Bernie Sanders leads Trump by 7 points and Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a 5-point advantage over the president. Sen. Kamala Harris, on the other hand, is locked in a dead heat with Trump.
She leads the president by just a single percentage point -- a tossup -- despite having risen to third place in the field of Democratic candidates among those voters who intend to cast a ballot in the primary.
Harris polled among the top tier candidates in a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll earlier this month after she confronted Biden in the first Democratic debate for comments he made about working with segregationist senators.
Though Trump does not lead any of the top Democratic candidates in a hypothetical 2020 matchup, there are potentially troubling signs for three of the top contenders. Trump is either even with or has a slight advantage over Sanders, Warren and Harris among suburbanites and independents.
The NBC/WSJ poll surveyed 800 registered voters July 7-9. More than half of those voters were reached by cell phone. The poll has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.