NBA and NFL commissioners tell how they're turning to technology to draw in fans

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

JP Morgan raises its S&P 500 forecast, sees a China trade deal...

J.P. Morgan raises its stock projections and tells clients the market is set for even more gains before the new year.

Marketsread more

Trump weighs ousting Commerce chief Wilbur Ross after census...

Some White House officials expect the Cabinet secretary, who has known the president for years, to depart as soon as this summer.

Politicsread more

Biden argues 'Medicare for All' supporters want to get rid of...

With the plan to build on Obamacare, Biden aims to draw a contrast from 2020 Democratic primary rivals such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

2020 Electionsread more

Amazon is using Prime Day this year to try to win in fashion

When you think of Prime Day, you might be thinking about deals on Instant Pots and Amazon Echo devices — not half-off dresses and designer heels. But the market for apparel...

Retailread more

Jeffrey Epstein case 'getting stronger,' prosecutors say — judge...

Epstein is accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his New York and Florida residences. He is a former friend of presidents Donald...

Politicsread more

Symantec and Broadcom cease deal negotiations: Sources

Symantec would not accept less than $28 a share, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.

Marketsread more

Amazon Echo is half off on Prime Day: Here's what you can do with...

If you're on the fence, realize that you can do a lot more with the Echo than just asking Alexa the weather. You can use an Echo to call people, set it up to double as an...

Technologyread more

Citigroup beats analysts' profit expectations on gains from...

Citigroup says gains from the Tradeweb IPO offset declines in trading and investment banking in the second quarter.

Financeread more

Do you fear missing out? Amazon knows you do — and uses it to for...

Amazon's marketing for its annual Prime Day plays on our fear of missing out on deals and discounts. Experts weigh in on the consumer psychology behind Prime Day.

Retailread more

Britain won't try to stop Facebook Libra digital coin: UK finance...

Regulators, not lawmakers, should decide whether Facebook needs a banking license to launch Libra, says outgoing U.K. finance minster Philip Hammond.

Technologyread more

These are the best places to launch a small business in America

CNBC's 2019 America's Top States for Business study, released Wednesday, reveals the places that foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem have a good regulatory environment, low...

America's Top States for Businessread more

Half of the companies that reported earnings said the dollar is...

Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, more than half of them cited a strong greenback as a headwind.

Marketsread more
Tech

NBA and NFL commissioners tell how they're turning to technology to draw in fans

Julia Boorstin@JBoorstin
Key Points
  • At the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley, the heads of top sports leagues gave examples of how they can use technology to excite fans.
  • The NBA's Adam Silver said he realizes that "we're competing against every other possible for of entertainment."
  • Sports betting and eSports are two areas where they're looking for opportunities.
VIDEO6:5206:52
CNBC talks to NBA commissioner at Sun Valley
Sports

As more video-streaming services flood the market, professional sports leagues are finding themselves in an increasingly precarious situations, because they're not included in the packages. At this week's Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, some of the top sports executives gathered to discuss the future of sports.

We spoke to the commissioners of the NBA and NFL to discuss what they're doing to keep fans engaged and add new ones.

"We recognize that we're competing against every other possible form of entertainment and nice weather or anything else we could be doing and watching our games," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told CNBC. "What can we do to make those games more of a lean-in experience? Providing statistics during the games, providing more information about the players, providing new camera angles, new ways to predict to produce them, augmented reality. And we're experimenting in virtual reality."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says technology can be crucial for getting fans into stadiums — starting with managing ticket sales — and ensuring they like the experience. Some of that technology is as simple as giving fans the same access to media as they'd have at home.

"Simply having Wi-Fi so that they can access their own devices when they come into the stadium," is key, Goodell said. "They can use that technology to buy a jersey, to buy concessions, to find out the best way to enter into the stadium, or exit the stadium, what the traffic patterns are, what's going on around the league."

Roger Goodell
Getty Images

And for fans who can't make it to the stadium, Goodell said the league is working on augmented reality to provide fans that experience at home.

"To see what it's like to stand behind Tom Brady as he's looking downfield, to be able to see what it's like as a running back runs through the line or defender tries to defend a play," said Goodell. "It's going to be a new experience that I think is just another great potential for the growth of our league."

Silver says there's technology coming that will enable the league to tap into newly legalized sports betting in eight states.

"We're working from a digital standpoint to develop a better app to make those kinds of opportunities available," Silver said. "You've got to keep people entertained and engaged."

Fans won't just be betting on who will win or lose a game, but also scores at the end of a quarter, rebounds and other niche stats. That means there's additional incentive to tune in, and "that's going to also lead to additional engagement," Silver said.

The NFL is using its hit video game — EA's "Madden" — to continue to engage with fans. Now the league is taking a close look at eSports, which is primarily for first-person shooter games. Goodell says he's curious to understand if there's a way to tweak their games to make them more compelling for fans of eSports.

WATCH: CNBC's full interview with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

VIDEO5:4205:42
Watch CNBC's full interview with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
The Exchange

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.