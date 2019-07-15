Amazon workers in Germany to strike over pay, union says

China released second-quarter figures on Monday showing that growth slowed to 6.2% — the weakest rate in at least 27 years, as the country's trade war with the U.S. took its...China Economyread more
Some White House officials expect the Cabinet secretary, who has known the president for years, to depart as soon as this summer.US Economyread more
Billionaire investor Peter Thiel spoke at the National Conservatism Conference, where he called Google's work in China "seemingly treasonous," Axios reported.Technologyread more
The forthcoming measures are expected to create an oversupply of high-sulfur fuel oil while sparking demand for IMO-compliant products.Energyread more
It was a record-breaking week for U.S. stocks. With second-quarter earnings season approaching, can the optimism continue to hold on? Four experts share what lies ahead.Trading Nationread more
Japanese-style interest rate caps are drawing interest from global central bankers worried about a downturn, including U.S. Federal Reserve officials.Central Banksread more
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will soon start the process of choosing a new managing director, with Christine Lagarde set to leave the organization in a few months'...Politicsread more
Barry, now downgraded to a tropical depression, still packed winds of up to 25 mph and could drop 5 inches or more of rain on a water-logged Louisiana.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
The findings by McKinsey and Company come amid a year-long tariff fight between the U.S. and China, which has spilled into areas such as technology and security.China Economyread more
Bitcoin is still up more than 160% since the start of the year, despite the recent pullback.Cryptocurrencyread more
China's lending to other countries has surged in the past decade, causing debt levels to jump dramatically, and as much as half of such debt to developing economies is...World Economyread more
Workers at seven Amazon sites across Germany will go on strike over pay for at least two days this week starting on Sunday night going into Monday, labor union Verdi said.
The strikes, under the motto 'No more discount on our incomes ", will coincide with Amazon's Prime Day when the U.S. online retail giant offers its 'Prime' customers discount deals. Germany is its second-biggest market after the United States.
Amazon has faced a long-running battle with unions in Germany over better pay and conditions for logistics workers, who have staged frequent strikes since 2013.
"While Amazon fuels bargain hunting on Prime Day with hefty discounts, employees are being deprived of a living wage," Verdi retail specialist Orhan Akman said in a statement.
Verdi said the strikes would hit Amazon's sites in Werne, Rheinberg, Leipzig, Graben, Koblenz, as well as at Amazon's two sites in Bad Hersfeld.
"The company must finally recognize the collective wage agreements for the retail and mail order sectors," Akman said. "Wages and salaries at Amazon must no longer be determined in the style of a lord of the manor."
Verdi also demanded that collective bargaining agreements be made binding across Germany's retail sector.
"A universally binding collective agreement would then apply for Amazon too," said Akman.
Amazon runs 12 warehouses in Germany. Earlier on Sunday, Amazon said it plans to open a new warehouse in Germany this year and create more than 2,800 jobs with permanent contracts.