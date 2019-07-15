How boy band BTS went from South Korean idols to international superstars

Skip Navigation
Trump weighs ousting Commerce chief Wilbur Ross after census...

Some White House officials expect the Cabinet secretary, who has known the president for years, to depart as soon as this summer.

Politics

JP Morgan raises its S&P 500 forecast, sees a China trade deal...

J.P. Morgan raises its stock projections and tells clients the market is set for even more gains before the new year.

Markets

Biden argues 'Medicare for All' supporters want to get rid of...

With the plan to build on Obamacare, Biden aims to draw a contrast from 2020 Democratic primary rivals such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

2020 Elections

Amazon is using Prime Day this year to try to win in fashion

When you think of Prime Day, you might be thinking about deals on Instant Pots and Amazon Echo devices — not half-off dresses and designer heels. But the market for apparel...

Retail

Jeffrey Epstein willing to post $100 million bail

Epstein is accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his New York and Florida residences. He is a former friend of presidents Donald...

Politics

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids slams Juul's 'fake apology'

Campaign for Tobacco Free-Kids slammed Juul's "fake apology," saying it's "a blatant attempt to deflect attention from the company's wrongdoing" in "creating the youth...

Health and Science

Symantec and Broadcom cease deal negotiations: Sources

Symantec would not accept less than $28 a share, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.

Markets

Microsoft, Adobe and SAP have working software in Open Data...

Adobe, Microsoft and SAP are pointing to more customers for their Open Data Initiative, which frees data from silos and puts them together for enrichment.

Technology

Amazon Echo is half off on Prime Day: Here's what you can do with...

If you're on the fence, realize that you can do a lot more with the Echo than just asking Alexa the weather. You can use an Echo to call people, set it up to double as an...

Technology

Citigroup beats analysts' profit expectations on gains from...

Citigroup says gains from the Tradeweb IPO offset declines in trading and investment banking in the second quarter.

Finance

Burger King campaign doles out real meat or veggie burgers...

Burger King launches a "50/50 menu" that will randomly serve customers a plant-based or meat burger and urge them to guess what they're eating.

Technology

Do you fear missing out? Amazon knows you do — and uses it to for...

Amazon's marketing for its annual Prime Day plays on our fear of missing out on deals and discounts. Experts weigh in on the consumer psychology behind Prime Day.

Retail
How boy band BTS went from South Korean idols to international superstars

Key Points
  • BTS has sold millions of albums and is one of the most-watched artists on YouTube.
  • Their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour has reportedly had more than $100 million in total ticket sales.
  • It's estimated that BTS is worth about $3.6 billion per year to the economy of South Korea and more than $1 billion in consumer exports.

Meet BTS, a seven-member South Korean boy band from Seoul.

The band has sold millions of albums and is one of the most-watched artists on YouTube. Not to mention their stadium shows around the globe have quickly sold out.

BTS is comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, skilled dancers, singers and rappers, who were brought together through a series of auditions in 2011 and 2012. They debuted in 2013 and are signed to South Korean entertainment company Big Hit Entertainment.

While the group skyrocketed to popularity in 2017 in the U.S. after performing at the American Music Awards, BTS really is a global sensation.

The band's most recent album "Map of the Soul: Persona" had more than 3 million preorders internationally and, upon release, went to No. 1 on iTunes album charts in 89 countries.

BTS has had three albums hit the No. 1 spot in America in less than a year, the first group to achieve this since the Beatles did in 1964, 1965 and 1966.

Although, BTS, like most music artists, makes the bulk of their money from touring. Their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour has reportedly had more than $100 million in total ticket sales, averaging about $4.5 million per show.

It's estimated that BTS is worth about $3.6 billion per year to the economy of South Korea and more than $1 billion in consumer exports, according to the Hyundai Research Institute, citing factors like tourism and merchandise sales. Should BTS maintain their popularity, they could generate $37 billion in economic value for South Korea over the next 10 years.