Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: General Electric, Molson Coors, Deere & more

Credit Suisse lowered its price target on Boeing and said it still expected the Max to be recertified "at some point."

"Barring an unforeseen catastrophe, we believe the MAX will be recertified at some point (though timing remains uncertain), which should presage a return to normal production and delivery rates. Though the timeline has been extended, normalized free cash should plateau around $32-37 per share in the 2022 timeframe. Accordingly, long term investors may be rewarded for their patience, though we are increasingly concerned that a macro slowdown may derail plans to hike to rate 57 in 2021/22."