Citigroup beats analysts' profit expectations on gains from Tradeweb IPO

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

JP Morgan raises its S&P 500 forecast, sees a China trade deal...

J.P. Morgan raises its stock projections and tells clients the market is set for even more gains before the new year.

Marketsread more

Trump weighs ousting Commerce chief Wilbur Ross after census...

Some White House officials expect the Cabinet secretary, who has known the president for years, to depart as soon as this summer.

Politicsread more

Biden argues 'Medicare for All' supporters want to get rid of...

With the plan to build on Obamacare, Biden aims to draw a contrast from 2020 Democratic primary rivals such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

2020 Electionsread more

Amazon is using Prime Day this year to try to win in fashion

When you think of Prime Day, you might be thinking about deals on Instant Pots and Amazon Echo devices — not half-off dresses and designer heels. But the market for apparel...

Retailread more

Jeffrey Epstein case 'getting stronger,' prosecutors say — judge...

Epstein is accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his New York and Florida residences. He is a former friend of presidents Donald...

Politicsread more

Symantec and Broadcom cease deal negotiations: Sources

Symantec would not accept less than $28 a share, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.

Marketsread more

Amazon Echo is half off on Prime Day: Here's what you can do with...

If you're on the fence, realize that you can do a lot more with the Echo than just asking Alexa the weather. You can use an Echo to call people, set it up to double as an...

Technologyread more

Citigroup beats analysts' profit expectations on gains from...

Citigroup says gains from the Tradeweb IPO offset declines in trading and investment banking in the second quarter.

Financeread more

Do you fear missing out? Amazon knows you do — and uses it to for...

Amazon's marketing for its annual Prime Day plays on our fear of missing out on deals and discounts. Experts weigh in on the consumer psychology behind Prime Day.

Retailread more

Britain won't try to stop Facebook Libra digital coin: UK finance...

Regulators, not lawmakers, should decide whether Facebook needs a banking license to launch Libra, says outgoing U.K. finance minster Philip Hammond.

Technologyread more

These are the best places to launch a small business in America

CNBC's 2019 America's Top States for Business study, released Wednesday, reveals the places that foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem have a good regulatory environment, low...

America's Top States for Businessread more

Half of the companies that reported earnings said the dollar is...

Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, more than half of them cited a strong greenback as a headwind.

Marketsread more
Finance

Citigroup beats analysts' profit expectations on gains from Tradeweb IPO

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • Citigroup beats analysts' expectations for profit and revenue on gains from the initial public offering of electronic bond trading platform Tradeweb.
  • The bank posts $1.95 per share in second-quarter profit compared with the $1.80 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Without the gains from the IPO, the bank would have posted $1.83 per share in profit.
  • Revenue of $18.76 billion exceeds the $18.5 billion estimate, thanks to a $350 million pretax gain on the Tradeweb IPO.
VIDEO2:0902:09
Citigroup Q2 results beat on top and bottom line
Squawk Box

Citigroup on Monday beat analysts' expectations for second-quarter profit and revenue on gains from the initial public offering of electronic bond trading platform Tradeweb.

The bank posted profit of $4.79 billion, or $1.95 per share, compared with the $1.80 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Excluding the impact of the IPO, the bank would have posted $1.83 per share in profit, fueled by lower taxes and a reduction in the number of outstanding shares.

Shares were almost unchanged at 10:28 a.m. in New York after climbing 1.1% in premarket trading. 

While per-share profit surged 20% in the quarter, the company's revenue gain was more muted on declines in trading and investment banking revenue and losses on loan hedges. The bank said revenue climbed 2% to $18.76 billion, exceeding the $18.5 billion estimate, powered by a $350 million pretax gain on the Tradeweb IPO.

The results were a "slight beat," according to Mike Mayo, the veteran banks analyst working for Wells Fargo. He added in a research note that "while the results are unlikely to sway investors to immediately jump in to the stock, they nonetheless provide further validation that Citi continues to an upward glide path for improving returns further."

Citigroup was the first of the big U.S. banks to report second-quarter results, so investors were keen to see how its banking and trading operations performed during the period.

Last month, CFO Mark Mason said at a conference that trading revenue in the quarter would likely decline by a "mid-single-digit" percentage from a year ago.

That proved accurate, as trading revenue excluding the IPO windfall fell 5%, led by a 9% drop in equities trading revenue to $790 million. Fixed-income revenue rose 8% to $3.32 billion, but excluding the Tradeweb transaction, the bank would have posted a 4% decline in that division. Investment banking revenue dropped 10% to $1.28 billion.

"We navigated an uncertain environment successfully by executing our strategy, and by showing disciplined expense, credit and risk management," CEO Michael Corbat said in the earnings release.

Revenue in Citigroup's global consumer bank rose 3% to $8.5 billion as profit climbed 11% to $1.41 billion, compared to the $1.49 billion estimate of analysts surveyed by Factset. 

The bank cut companywide expenses 2% to $10.5 billion, and its efficiency ratio improved to 56% from 58% a year ago. That beat the 57.3% estimate of analysts.

Shares of the New York-based bank climbed 38% this year, compared with a 16% gain of the KBW Bank Index.

Other banks should also benefit from the IPO of Tradeweb, whose investors included the biggest U.S. banks, such as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. Tradeweb, founded in 1996, went public in April in what was then second-biggest IPO of the year.

Here's what Wall Street expected for Citigroup:

  • Earnings: $1.80 a share, 11% more than a year earlier, according to Refinitiv
  • Revenue: $18.5 billion, almost unchanged from a year earlier.
  • Trading Revenue: Fixed income: $2.98 billion, Equities: $811 million, according to Factset
  • Efficiency ratio: 57.3%, according to Factset