Cramer Remix: What to make of the inverted yield curve this earnings season

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that bears — investors who try to predict and seek to profit from a stock price's downward trajectory — will try to use this earnings season to encourage others to dump their holdings.

They'll use "specifically disappointing earnings" to deride the market, the "Mad Money" host said. "They see weakness, and they're telling you that stocks will go down when you get that weakness."

However, those investors, he said, are missing out on one key ally: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who has no plans to raise interest rates in the near future and is considering whether economic data warrants the central bank to ease monetary policy instead.

That gives an advantage to the bulls, even though the rate hike last December caused an inversion in short- and longer-term bond yields, which is a trusted recession signal, Cramer said.

One exception to the bear thesis is cyclical stocks, because lower short rates "have historically been good for these kinds of stocks," he continued. The price of cyclical stocks follow the business cycle and macroeconomic changes in the overall economy, with some examples including car manufacturers, airlines, and furniture retailers.

"Investors will look right through the earnings valley because they know the Fed is now their friend," Cramer said.

Micron presents another issue for the bears, he added. The stock rallied into its late-June earnings report on hopes that management would be bullish in the short-term, but instead, they were bullish about the long-term, the host said.

The stock has since surged nearly 36% above $44 as of Monday's market close.

"Keep in mind, this move occurred without any tangible sign from the Chinese that they're going to buy more of Micron's semiconductors," Cramer said.

The host said he doesn't believe that all earnings reports will be strong this season, but weak earnings may not automatically turn the bulls into pessimists.

"The bulls now have the Fed on their side and that makes a big difference," Cramer said. "I think the Fed may be too powerful an opponent for the bears to overcome."