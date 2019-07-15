Cramer's guide to earnings season: Don't try to outsmart the system — it's 'always rough'

As earnings season ramps up, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday it's not the time to try to game the results and trade stocks because you might get burned.

He felt differently during his hedge fund days in the 1990s, but the times and regulation rules have changed in favor of a more equal playing field.

"You need to understand that earnings season is devastating for traders," the "Mad Money" host said. "Don't get discouraged. Earnings season is always rough ... The important thing is that you shouldn't try to hit homeruns this week, because you're much more likely to end up striking out."

The major U.S. indexes all posted modest gains during the session Monday, inching up between 0.02% and 0.17% each as the Dow Jones Industrial Average had another record day.

Instead of depending on luck, Cramer gave viewers a guide to help navigate earnings season.