What to watch today: Dow to build on records, Wilbur Ross in hot water, and Amazon's Prime Day

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher this morning after a record-setting week. The S&P 500 rose for four straight days, and its record Friday close was also its first finish over the 3,000 level. The Dow was riding a three-day win streak ahead of Monday's session. The Nasdaq was up in three of the past four sessions. The Dow and Nasdaq also closed at records Friday. (CNBC)

China released second-quarter figures today showing that its economy slowed to 6.2%, the weakest rate in at least 27 years, as the country's trade war with the U.S. took its toll. However, many outside experts have long expressed skepticism about the veracity of China's GDP report, saying the government there may be putting in a floor. (CNBC)



* Trump tweets: 'This is why China wants to make a deal' (Reuters)

Just one U.S. economic report is out today, with the New York Fed issuing its July Empire State manufacturing index at 8:30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Citigroup (C) is out with quarterly earnings this morning, the first of the major financial institutions reporting this week. Dow Transportation component JB Hunt (JBHT) is out with quarterly results after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

Shares of Galapagos (GLPG) were soaring about 15% after Gilead Sciences (GILD) agreed to invest $5.1 billion to raise its stake in and partner with the Belgium-Dutch biotech company. The Gilead investment in Galapagos comes nearly four years after the firms partnered to develop a drug targeting inflammatory diseases. (Reuters)

Bitcoin fell sharply this morning, down 10% to 10,175, before recovering. The reason for the downward move was not immediately clear. But it happened after President Trump said last week, on Twitter, that he was "not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air." (CNBC)