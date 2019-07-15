EU Commission president nominee says open to further Brexit extension

Skip Navigation
Trump weighs ousting Commerce chief Wilbur Ross after census...

Some White House officials expect the Cabinet secretary, who has known the president for years, to depart as soon as this summer.

JP Morgan raises its S&P 500 forecast, sees a China trade deal...

J.P. Morgan raises its stock projections and tells clients the market is set for even more gains before the new year.

Biden argues 'Medicare for All' supporters want to get rid of...

With the plan to build on Obamacare, Biden aims to draw a contrast from 2020 Democratic primary rivals such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Amazon is using Prime Day this year to try to win in fashion

When you think of Prime Day, you might be thinking about deals on Instant Pots and Amazon Echo devices — not half-off dresses and designer heels. But the market for apparel...

Jeffrey Epstein willing to post $100 million bail

Epstein is accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his New York and Florida residences. He is a former friend of presidents Donald...

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids slams Juul's 'fake apology'

Campaign for Tobacco Free-Kids slammed Juul's "fake apology," saying it's "a blatant attempt to deflect attention from the company's wrongdoing" in "creating the youth...

Symantec and Broadcom cease deal negotiations: Sources

Symantec would not accept less than $28 a share, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.

Microsoft, Adobe and SAP have working software in Open Data...

Adobe, Microsoft and SAP are pointing to more customers for their Open Data Initiative, which frees data from silos and puts them together for enrichment.

Amazon Echo is half off on Prime Day: Here's what you can do with...

If you're on the fence, realize that you can do a lot more with the Echo than just asking Alexa the weather. You can use an Echo to call people, set it up to double as an...

Citigroup beats analysts' profit expectations on gains from...

Citigroup says gains from the Tradeweb IPO offset declines in trading and investment banking in the second quarter.

Burger King campaign doles out real meat or veggie burgers...

Burger King launches a "50/50 menu" that will randomly serve customers a plant-based or meat burger and urge them to guess what they're eating.

Do you fear missing out? Amazon knows you do — and uses it to for...

Amazon's marketing for its annual Prime Day plays on our fear of missing out on deals and discounts. Experts weigh in on the consumer psychology behind Prime Day.

Brexit

EU Commission president nominee says open to further Brexit extension

Key Points
  • EU lawmakers will cast their vote in a secret ballot on Tuesday amid worries that von der Leyen will fail to garner the absolute majority required. The greens have already said they will oppose her nomination.

Germany's Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she would support giving Britain more time to negotiate its exit from the European Union as part of a series of promises to persuade EU lawmakers to back her as European Commission president.

"If elected, I am ready to pave the way to the ambitious and strategic partnership we want to build with the United Kingdom. Should more time be required and should there be good reasons provided, I will support a further extension if good reasons are provided," von der Leyen said in letters to the socialists and liberals in the European Parliament seen by Reuters.

EU lawmakers will cast their vote in a secret ballot on Tuesday amid worries that von der Leyen will fail to garner the absolute majority required. The greens have already said they will oppose her nomination.