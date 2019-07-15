Iran nuclear deal 'isn't dead yet,' UK says as EU leaders scramble to save it

DUBAI — European leaders are scrambling to save the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which Tehran says it will continue to breach unless it gets protections from American economic sanctions.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Monday that there was still room for diplomacy, saying the deal "isn't dead yet."

"Iran is still a good year away from developing a nuclear bomb," Hunt told reporters in Brussels. "There is still some closing, but small window to keep the deal alive." He said that the parties to the deal would meet to discuss next steps, and added that while the U.S. was a critical ally, he disagreed with Washington's current approach to Iran.

"We are looking to find a way to preserve the nuclear deal which we think is the best way of keeping the Middle East as a whole nuclear weapon free."

Iran is threatening to return to its nuclear development status before the enactment of the 2015 deal signed with the U.S. and other major world powers unless Europe can guarantee its trade and economic protections originally agreed to during the accord, Iranian nuclear agency spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said Monday.

Formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and meant to lift economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits to its nuclear program, the deal has been on life support since the Donald Trump administration withdrew from it in May of last year and reimposed heavy sanctions on Tehran, crippling its oil sector and large parts of its economy.

Tehran has already given the country's nuclear agency the green light to breach its internationally-agreed stockpile limits on low-enriched uranium, a step that technically can bring Iran closer to having a nuclear bomb. Iran also says it's begun to exceed its limit on enriching uranium, the element can serve as fissile material in a nuclear weapon.

Tensions have skyrocketed between Tehran and Washington in recent months, with Iran shooting down a U.S. military drone and Trump administration officials blaming the Islamic Republic for attacks on commercial tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, charges the Iranians deny. In June, Trump claimed to have called off an imminent military strike on Iranian targets just 10 minutes before launching the attack.