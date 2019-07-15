Europe stocks slightly higher after China data meets expectations; Galapagos up 17%

European stocks returned to positive territory Monday afternoon, during a choppy session amid worries China's economy is slowing due to a trade war with the U.S.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 rebounded from early losses to trade 0.2% higher. Telecoms stocks fell 0.5% while utilities led gains with 0.8% rise.

Traders kept a close watch on the latest economic figures out of China. The country posted second-quarter figures on Monday that showed its economy grew 6.2% in the second-quarter, at its slowest pace in 27 years. Still, China's GDP (gross domestic product) growth was in line with expectations, and data for industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment came in above analyst expectations.

Chinese stocks got a boost from the fresh data, with the Shanghai composite climbing 0.76% and the Shenzhen composite up 1.26%. MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan rose 0.26%.