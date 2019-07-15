Europe stocks slightly higher after China data meets expectations; Galapagos up 17%

J.P. Morgan raises its stock projections and tells clients the market is set for even more gains before the new year.Marketsread more
Some White House officials expect the Cabinet secretary, who has known the president for years, to depart as soon as this summer.Politicsread more
With the plan to build on Obamacare, Biden aims to draw a contrast from 2020 Democratic primary rivals such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.2020 Electionsread more
When you think of Prime Day, you might be thinking about deals on Instant Pots and Amazon Echo devices — not half-off dresses and designer heels. But the market for apparel...Retailread more
Epstein is accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his New York and Florida residences. He is a former friend of presidents Donald...Politicsread more
Symantec would not accept less than $28 a share, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.Marketsread more
If you're on the fence, realize that you can do a lot more with the Echo than just asking Alexa the weather. You can use an Echo to call people, set it up to double as an...Technologyread more
Citigroup says gains from the Tradeweb IPO offset declines in trading and investment banking in the second quarter.Financeread more
Amazon's marketing for its annual Prime Day plays on our fear of missing out on deals and discounts. Experts weigh in on the consumer psychology behind Prime Day.Retailread more
Regulators, not lawmakers, should decide whether Facebook needs a banking license to launch Libra, says outgoing U.K. finance minster Philip Hammond.Technologyread more
CNBC's 2019 America's Top States for Business study, released Wednesday, reveals the places that foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem have a good regulatory environment, low...America's Top States for Businessread more
European stocks returned to positive territory Monday afternoon, during a choppy session amid worries China's economy is slowing due to a trade war with the U.S.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 rebounded from early losses to trade 0.2% higher. Telecoms stocks fell 0.5% while utilities led gains with 0.8% rise.
Traders kept a close watch on the latest economic figures out of China. The country posted second-quarter figures on Monday that showed its economy grew 6.2% in the second-quarter, at its slowest pace in 27 years. Still, China's GDP (gross domestic product) growth was in line with expectations, and data for industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment came in above analyst expectations.
Chinese stocks got a boost from the fresh data, with the Shanghai composite climbing 0.76% and the Shenzhen composite up 1.26%. MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan rose 0.26%.
Elsewhere, geopolitical tensions continued to rumble on in the background. Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that the country was ready to hold talks with the U.S., on the condition that Washington drops sanctions and returns to the 2015 nuclear deal.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo poured cold water on Rouhani's proposal, stating it would lead the Trump administration down a similar path to former President Barack Obama's administration, which helped bring about the agreement.
European leaders are scrambling to save the nuclear deal, with U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt telling reporters in Brussels on Monday that the deal "isn't dead yet. "
Meanwhile, in the backdrop to simmering trade tensions, China's foreign ministry spokesman has threatened to ban any U.S. firm involved in selling arms to Taiwan from doing business in China.
Italy's business outlook improved more sharply than that of any other country in the four months to June, according to a global survey released on Monday which offers signs of hope for the country's struggling economy.
In terms of individual stocks, Belgian-Dutch biotech firm Galapagos saw its shares leap more than 17% to a record high, after U.S.-based Gilead Sciences announced an additional $5.1 billion stake in the company.
At the other end of the European blue chip index, British software business Micro Focus slipped nearly 6% after its executive chairman sold £11.6 million ($14.6 million) in shares.
Shares of drinks giant AB InBev were down 1% after it shelved plans for an Asian stock market listing.