The next Lagarde? Europe searches for one of its own to take the IMF job

China posts its lowest quarterly growth in 27 years as the trade...

China released second-quarter figures on Monday showing that growth slowed to 6.2% — the weakest rate in at least 27 years, as the country's trade war with the U.S. took its...

Trump weighs ousting Commerce chief Wilbur Ross after census...

Some White House officials expect the Cabinet secretary, who has known the president for years, to depart as soon as this summer.

Peter Thiel reportedly says the FBI, CIA should investigate...

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel spoke at the National Conservatism Conference, where he called Google's work in China "seemingly treasonous," Axios reported.

The 'biggest change in oil market history' is less than six...

The forthcoming measures are expected to create an oversupply of high-sulfur fuel oil while sparking demand for IMO-compliant products.

US stocks rose to record highs- 4 experts discuss what lies ahead...

It was a record-breaking week for U.S. stocks. With second-quarter earnings season approaching, can the optimism continue to hold on? Four experts share what lies ahead.

Groping for new tools, central banks — including the Fed — look...

Japanese-style interest rate caps are drawing interest from global central bankers worried about a downturn, including U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

The next Lagarde? Europe searches for one of its own to take the...

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will soon start the process of choosing a new managing director, with Christine Lagarde set to leave the organization in a few months'...

Remnants of storm Barry dump more rain in the US southeast

Barry, now downgraded to a tropical depression, still packed winds of up to 25 mph and could drop 5 inches or more of rain on a water-logged Louisiana.

McKinsey finds the world becoming more exposed to China — but not...

The findings by McKinsey and Company come amid a year-long tariff fight between the U.S. and China, which has spilled into areas such as technology and security.

Bitcoin plunges, briefly falling below $10,000, as Trump slams...

Bitcoin is still up more than 160% since the start of the year, despite the recent pullback.

About half of China's loans to developing countries are 'hidden,'...

China's lending to other countries has surged in the past decade, causing debt levels to jump dramatically, and as much as half of such debt to developing economies is...

A lack of innovation could be why investments in China's tech...

The value of venture capital investment in China fell 77% year-on-year in the second quarter. Investors say a lack of innovation is one major factor.

Politics

The next Lagarde? Europe searches for one of its own to take the IMF job

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Since the IMF's formation back in 1945, the managing director has always been from Europe.
  • If the appointment of Lagarde goes ahead, she will take over the ECB on November 1.
  • This gives the IMF a couple of months to nominate its next chief.
IMF managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives during Eurogroup meeting at the EU headquarters in Luxembourg on June 13, 2019.
JOHN THYS | AFP | Getty Images

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will soon start the process of choosing a new managing director, with Christine Lagarde set to leave the organization in a few months' time.

EU ministers have made it clear they want to see someone from their continent take the job — which will be a five-year term — and continue the tradition of having a European at the helm of the Washington-based institution. Since the IMF's formation back in 1945, the managing director has always been from Europe.

"What we want in France is first to have a European Union candidate that can succeed Lagarde as the head of the IMF; secondly, we want to be able to take a decision quickly; thirdly, I want it to be a unique candidate, presented by the EU, without useless rivalries," Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, said last week. His Spanish counterpart, Nadia Calvino, also said it was a "priority" for it to be European.

Lagarde decided to suspend her role as managing director, shortly after the 28 heads of state decided she should replace Mario Draghi as the ECB chief. Before officially taking on her new position, Lagarde has to answer questions from European lawmakers in the coming months. Therefore, official discussions on who should replace her at the IMF are unlikely to start until she hands in her official resignation.

What's the difference between the IMF and the World Bank?
However, there are already a couple of names floating around, which include:

  • Mark Carney, the current governor of the Bank of England — a Canadian citizen who also has Irish and English passports.
  • Kristalina Georgieva, from Bulgaria, who is currently serving as chief executive of the World Bank.
  • Jeroen Dijsselbloem, former Dutch finance minister and president of the Eurogroup (which brings together the 19-euro zone finance ministers).
  • Mario Draghi, the outgoing president of the European Central Bank (ECB) and an Italian national.
  • Benoit Coeure, currently a member of the ECB executive board, but whose mandate ends in December.
  • Wolfgang Schaeuble, former finance minister of Germany and currently speaker of the German parliament.
  • Euclid Tsakalotos, former Greek finance minister who implemented the country's third bailout program.

If the appointment of Lagarde goes ahead, she will take over the ECB on November 1. This gives the IMF a couple of months to nominate its next chief.

How does this process work?

The IMF's Executive Board is responsible for selecting the managing director. This board is composed of 24 permanent individuals, who are elected by individual member countries, or by groups of countries. However, since 2011, IMF governors — representatives from the different member countries of the IMF, which are usually finance ministers or central bank governors — can also submit names of potential candidates.

Once the Executive Board draws up a shortlist of three candidates, these people are interviewed and then the 24 individuals consider the pros and cons of each nominee — until they agree on one name by a majority of the votes.

According to the IMF, the managing director needs to have a strong record in economic policymaking at "senior levels." They also need managerial, communication and diplomatic skills and the person should be from an IMF member country.

Business leaders and central bankers praise Lagarde's ECB nomination
