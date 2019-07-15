The next Lagarde? Europe searches for one of its own to take the IMF job

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will soon start the process of choosing a new managing director, with Christine Lagarde set to leave the organization in a few months' time.

EU ministers have made it clear they want to see someone from their continent take the job — which will be a five-year term — and continue the tradition of having a European at the helm of the Washington-based institution. Since the IMF's formation back in 1945, the managing director has always been from Europe.

"What we want in France is first to have a European Union candidate that can succeed Lagarde as the head of the IMF; secondly, we want to be able to take a decision quickly; thirdly, I want it to be a unique candidate, presented by the EU, without useless rivalries," Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, said last week. His Spanish counterpart, Nadia Calvino, also said it was a "priority" for it to be European.

Lagarde decided to suspend her role as managing director, shortly after the 28 heads of state decided she should replace Mario Draghi as the ECB chief. Before officially taking on her new position, Lagarde has to answer questions from European lawmakers in the coming months. Therefore, official discussions on who should replace her at the IMF are unlikely to start until she hands in her official resignation.