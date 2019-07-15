Freshmen congresswomen denounce Trump's attacks as a 'distraction': 'We will not be silenced'

The four progressive Democratic lawmakers who drew the ire of President Donald Trump in recent days fired back on Monday evening during an unusual news conference in which they labeled the president's attacks a "distraction."

Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said during the event at the House of Representatives that the president challenged them personally because he is not able to defeat them on the policy level.

"We'll stay focused on our agenda," Ocasio-Cortez said, the only one of the four to speak entirely without notes. "And we won't get caught slippin'. Because all of this is a distraction. It's a distraction from what is most important."

The news conference came one day after Trump said on Twitter that the lawmakers should "go back" to the "places from which they came."

The president's statements were characterized as xenophobic and racist by a number of Democrats and denounced by some Republicans, including Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the only black Republican senator, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

"Weak minds and leaders challenge loyalty to our country in order to avoid challenging and debating the policy," Ocasio-Cortez said. "This president does not know how to make the argument that Americans do not deserve health care. He does not know how to defend his policies, so what he does is attack us personally. And that is what this is all about."