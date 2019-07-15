Gilead deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal

China released second-quarter figures on Monday showing that growth slowed to 6.2% — the weakest rate in at least 27 years, as the country's trade war with the U.S. took its...China Economyread more
Some White House officials expect the Cabinet secretary, who has known the president for years, to depart as soon as this summer.US Economyread more
Billionaire investor Peter Thiel spoke at the National Conservatism Conference, where he called Google's work in China "seemingly treasonous," Axios reported.Technologyread more
The forthcoming measures are expected to create an oversupply of high-sulfur fuel oil while sparking demand for IMO-compliant products.Energyread more
It was a record-breaking week for U.S. stocks. With second-quarter earnings season approaching, can the optimism continue to hold on? Four experts share what lies ahead.Trading Nationread more
Japanese-style interest rate caps are drawing interest from global central bankers worried about a downturn, including U.S. Federal Reserve officials.Central Banksread more
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will soon start the process of choosing a new managing director, with Christine Lagarde set to leave the organization in a few months'...Politicsread more
Barry, now downgraded to a tropical depression, still packed winds of up to 25 mph and could drop 5 inches or more of rain on a water-logged Louisiana.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
The findings by McKinsey and Company come amid a year-long tariff fight between the U.S. and China, which has spilled into areas such as technology and security.China Economyread more
Bitcoin is still up more than 160% since the start of the year, despite the recent pullback.Cryptocurrencyread more
China's lending to other countries has surged in the past decade, causing debt levels to jump dramatically, and as much as half of such debt to developing economies is...World Economyread more
Gilead Sciences Inc will invest $5.1 billion to raise its stake in Galapagos NV and partner with the Belgian-Dutch biotech firm to develop and commercialize its treatments for a ten-year period, the companies said on Sunday.
The investment in Galapagos, which comes nearly four years after the firms partnered to develop a drug targeting inflammatory diseases, includes an upfront payment of $3.95 billion and a $1.1 billion equity investment from Gilead.
"Gilead gains exclusive access to all current and future compounds in Galapagos' rich pipeline while Galapagos is able to expand its research activities and build commercial infrastructure," Gilead Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day said in a statement.
The U.S. drugmaker will pay 140.59 euros ($158.43) per new share in Galapagos to increase its stake to 22% from 12.3%. That represents a premium of nearly 10% to the close of Galapagos shares on Friday.
Galapagos said it would also seek shareholder approval to allow Gilead to further increase its ownership to up to 29.9%. After that, their agreement includes a 10-year standstill clause that would prevent Gilead from accumulating any additional stake.
In 2015, Gilead signed a deal worth more than $2 billion with Galapagos, which included a $725 million upfront payment for the development of filgotinib, as well as an equity stake in the European firm.
Filgotinib is an experimental compound being advanced for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease and Gilead intends to submit its new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this year.
Galapagos will now have greater involvement in filgotinib's global strategy and participate more broadly in the commercialization of the product in Europe, according to their statement on Sunday.
The companies will share future development costs for filgotinib equally, replacing the 80-20 cost split provided by the original agreement, they said.
Galapagos will use the proceeds to expand and speed up its research and development programs.
Gilead will nominate two people to Galapagos' board. Barclays, Centerview Partners and Lazard acted as financial advisers to Gilead while Moelis & Co and Morgan Stanley advised Galapagos. The Wall Street Journal reported the deal earlier on Sunday.