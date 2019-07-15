Investors searching for yield should buy this sector in Singapore, strategists say

Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts may not appreciate much more in price given their roughly 20% rise this year — but strategists said they're still a buy as interest rates will likely stay low.

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are companies that manage a portfolio of properties such as shopping malls, hotels and offices. Income generated from those real estate assets, after accounting for operating fees, is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

Investors generally find REITs attractive for their dividend payout and the potential for capital appreciation, and as a diversification in a portfolio of stocks, bonds and cash.

REITs listed on the Singapore Exchange — commonly known as S-REITs — have been a favorite among institutional investors. In the first six months of 2019, S-REITs attracted a net inflow of 396.3 million Singapore dollars ($291.85 million) from institutional investors, the exchange said in a report.