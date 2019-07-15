Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids slams Juul's 'fake apology'

CNBC's Carl Quintanilla interviewed Juul CEO Kevin Burns for a documentary, "Vaporized: America's E-cigarette Addiction," which premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET. Quintanilla, who toured one of Juul's manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin with Burns, asked him what he would say to a parent with a child who was addicted to Juul.

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids slammed Juul's "fake apology" on Monday, saying it's "a blatant attempt to deflect attention from the company's wrongdoing" in "creating the youth e-cigarette epidemic."

"First of all, I'd tell them that I'm sorry that their child's using the product, " Burns said. "It's not intended for them. I hope there was nothing that we did that made it appealing to them. As a parent of a 16-year-old, I'm sorry for them, and I have empathy for them, in terms of what the challenges they're going through."

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids President Matthew Myers slammed the apology, calling it "a deceptive, self-serving gesture by Juul given their complete refusal to take responsibility for creating the youth e-cigarette epidemic."

"It is a blatant attempt to deflect attention from the company's wrongdoing while it opposes meaningful government regulation to prevent it from continuing to addict kids," Myers said Monday in a statement. "There can be no doubt about Juul's role in the current youth epidemic: It marketed a sleek, cool, high-tech product that comes in sweet flavors that appeal to kids, delivers a massive dose of nicotine that can quickly hook kids and was launched with social media marketing that a Stanford study found was patently youth-oriented."