This is the credit score you typically need to take out a mortgage

How to improve your credit score

If you're interested in buying a home in the future, there are easy ways to increase your credit score and improve your chances of getting a mortgage at a good interest rate. First of all, pay all of your bills on time and in full. Payment history makes up 35% of your FICO score, which is the most commonly used measure of creditworthiness. Setting your bills on auto-pay and keeping tabs on your payment due date for each account will help ensure that you routinely make on-time payments. Next, pay attention to your credit utilization rate, which comprises 30% of your score. Experts recommend keeping it at 30% or less month to month. Credit utilization refers to the percentage of your total available credit that you are using at one time. If your credit card has a limit of $10,000 and you have a balance of $2,000, your credit utilization rate is 20%, for example.