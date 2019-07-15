Microsoft, Adobe and SAP are making progress in their campaign against Salesforce

Current and former Tesla employees working in the company's open-air "tent" factory say they felt pressure to take shortcuts to hit aggressive Model 3 production goals,...Technologyread more
The one-to-eight stock split would mean the current number of ordinary shares — which stands at 4 billion — will increase to 32 billion. It comes ahead of a reported Hong Kong...Asia Marketsread more
Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting in July showed the central bank was ready to adjust interest rates if required.Asia Marketsread more
China's fiscal spending increased 10.7% in the first six months from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, underlining the government's bid to support the...China Economyread more
The findings by McKinsey and Company come amid a year-long tariff fight between the U.S. and China, which has spilled into areas such as technology and security.China Economyread more
Microsoft's considerable reach into the corporate world isn't something Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is very concerned about.Technologyread more
In a closed-door meeting at a Manhattan mansion, executives outlined changes to controversial software that was implicated in two crashes.Aerospace & Defenseread more
President Donald Trump and the RNC are picking up key supporters in the business community who did not back him as a candidate in 2016.2020 Electionsread more
Amazon workers in Minnesota and Germany are striking as Prime Day kicks off, in a stand against working conditions and wage practices. The action in Minnesota represents the...Retailread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is raising red flags ahead of Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency launch.Marketsread more
Beto O'Rourke's campaign for the 2020 election raised just $3.6 million in the second quarter of this year, putting him in the lower tier of candidates who have struggled to...2020 Electionsread more
REDMOND, Wash. — Old-guard software providers Adobe, Microsoft and SAP have a working demonstration of software for collecting data from certain products they offer and sending them all to one place for additional analysis.
The resulting work, if widely adopted, could end up slowing the growth of Salesforce, the 20-year-old company that leads the market for sales tools.
Adobe, Microsoft and SAP announced their Open Data Initiative in September, and representatives from the three companies meet each week. HP Inc. is the latest company to express interest in using the technology that comes out of the collaboration, following Unilever and others.
With the fruits of the Open Data Initiative, companies will no longer need to have engineers spend time getting all their data ready for further crunching, nor will they need teams of data scientists, Alysa Taylor, corporate vice president for business applications and global industry, told CNBC in an interview last week at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond.
For instance, in a few clicks a business user will be able to send data from enterprise software like Microsoft Dynamics, Adobe Experience Platform or SAP's C/4HANA into the Azure Data Lake data warehouse service that's available in Microsoft's public cloud. Richard Riley, senior director for Microsoft's Power Platform series of products, showed CNBC how this task could be performed in a few minutes.
The data gets cleaned up so that it can all be aggregated together in an agreed-upon format. From there, artificial-intelligence systems can make predictions based on all the available data, which can then be sent back into the enterprise software from Microsoft, Adobe and SAP.
Microsoft could use the program to boost its cloud-based Dynamics 365 for Sales product, which lags behind Salesforce's Sales Cloud. Daniel Newman, principal analyst at Futurum Research, said he's confident the Open Data Initiative will help that campaign.
Simultaneously Microsoft is looking to get more usage of Azure through the project. Microsoft is second only to Amazon Web Services in the public cloud market.
Salesforce has been moving more and more into Microsoft's turf. It has recently shown a willingness to fit its cloud-based offerings into the software companies are already running in-house, which is Microsoft's historical stronghold. It acquired app integration company MuleSoft and data analytics company Tableau, both of which can hook in with on-premises systems. The Open Data Initiative announcement came a few months after the MuleSoft deal.
"This is a sparring match that's been going on for a while now," Newman said.
WATCH: Microsoft CEO: Trust is foundational to Open Data Initiative