British government won't try to stop Facebook's new Libra digital coin, says UK finance minister

Regulators, not lawmakers, should decide whether Facebook needs a banking license to launch the new digital currency Libra, according to Philip Hammond, Britain's outgoing finance minister.

Hammond also told CNBC on Monday that the British government will "engage" with Libra and won't try to stop it.

This week in the U.S., Senate and House committees are due to examine Facebook's proposed Libra currency and how it might impact consumers, investors, and the U.S. financial system.

The social network's digital token is being launched as a solution for the number of people in the world currently operating without access to banking services. It is also viewed as a potential money maker for Facebook who would likely compete with the multi-billion-dollar remittance market.