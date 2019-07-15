The UK government wants to fit all new homes with charging points for electric cars

The UK government unveiled plans which could see all new-build homes fitted with electric-car charging points.

The plans, which were laid out in a consultation published Monday, would look to support what the government described as "the growing uptake of electric vehicles within the U.K."

If put into practice, all new-build homes with dedicated parking spaces would have charging points to make vehicle charging cheaper and more convenient for drivers.



In addition, authorities want all newly-installed rapid and higher-powered public charge points to take debit or credit card payments by the spring of 2020.



In a statement Monday, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said that there was "an appetite for cleaner, greener transport."

"Home charging provides the most convenient and low-cost option for consumers — you can simply plug your car in to charge overnight as you would a mobile phone," Grayling added.



Currently, electric car users can apply for a grant of up to £500 off the cost of installing a charge point at their residence.



While electric vehicles are becoming the car of choice for an increasing number of drivers, they nevertheless face challenges, not least when it comes to perceptions surrounding range and charging infrastructure.



Worldwide electric car sales hit 1.98 million in 2018, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), with global stock reaching 5.12 million. China's electric car market is the biggest on the planet, the IEA says, with Europe and the U.S. following behind.

