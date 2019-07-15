Skip Navigation
Investing

UBS downgrades GE after 42% runup this year: 'Taking a breather'

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • UBS says it is "taking a breather" on GE's stock after its climb this year.
  • "A notable decline in interest rates and ongoing power market weakness drive our more balanced valuation upside/downside," UBS analyst Damian Karas says.
Larry Culp, CEO, General Electric
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

UBS lowered its rating on shares of General Electric to neutral from buy on Monday, saying the firm was "taking a breather after recent stock outperformance."

"A notable decline in interest rates and ongoing power market weakness drive our more balanced valuation upside/downside," UBS analyst Damian Karas said in a note to investors. While UBS is cautious on GE right now, Karas added that "we believe that we can start to look increasingly at the multi-year turnaround/transformation."

GE slipped nearly 1% in premarket trading from Friday's close of $10.37 a share. The stock is up more than 42% since the beginning of 2019, although GE shares remain below this year's closing high of $10.88 a share hit in February.

UBS also lowered its price target on GE to $11.50 a share from $13 a share.

The firm's buy rating was set in October by former UBS analyst Steve Winoker, whom GE hired in January as VP of investor relations.

– CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.