These 6 Amazon Prime Day deals on products I actually use every day are ending soon

Some love to ski, some love to read. But my hobby of choice is hunting for the best deals online — so much, in fact, that I built a software that releases disappearing promo codes (think: Snapchat for e-commerce) in 2014.

But that was years ago. Today, the modern consumer has a myriad of tools to help find the best deals right at their disposal. One of those tools comes in the form of Amazon Prime Day — which, sadly, comes to an end today.

Since becoming a Prime member, I've purchased over 700 products and spent more than I'd like to admit on Amazon. This year, there are more than 1 million Prime Day deals, but these are the six life-changing products that I actually use every day:

1. Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker

Don't see yourself using a pressure cooker every day? I didn't either — until I tried the Instant Pot. Think of it as a bunch of kitchen appliances combined into one. I've used it to cook eggs, soup, stew and steam vegetables. Heck, it even makes cake!

This product was one of Prime Day's best-sellers last year, according to Amazon. "Of all our most-searched products in the past 30 days, I'd say that the Instant Pot is the most popular daily essential," says Daniel Green, founder of Camel Camel Camel, a website that tracks Amazon product prices.

Prime Day price: $49.95

List price: $99.95

Amazon rating: 4.6/5 stars (33,800+ reviews)

2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

Haven't cut the cord? The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is an inexpensive replacement for your very expensive cable. It lets you stream favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and much more on your TV.

According to Amazon, it "has more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick." PC Mag calls it one of this year's best media streaming devices — and I couldn't agree more.

Prime Day price: $24.99

List price: $49.99

Amazon rating: 4.5/5 stars (27,900+ reviews)

3. Ring Video Doorbell 2

If you've been wanting to join the smart home revolution, but don't know where to start, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is life-changing. It works with Alexa to alert my Echo devices when someone rings the doorbell or motion is detected.

This product is the No. 1 best-seller in Amazon's video surveillance category. The best part? You can use it to view and speak to whomever is at your door from a remote site so that no one has to know you're not home.

Prime Day price: $139.00

List price: $199.00

Amazon rating: 4.2/5 stars (8,500+ reviews)

4. Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

I was pleased with the results after upgrading my regular toothbrush to an electric one (so was my dentist). This Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries toothbrush connects with an app to give you real-time feedback and focuses brushing on your most important areas.

The model features six brushing modes, a timer and dentist-recommended soft bristles. This product is "kind of like dental nirvana" and "takes things to levels of luxury, convenience and decadence hitherto undreamed of," according to TechRadar.

Prime Day price: $79.98

List price: $147.07

Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars (4,500+ reviews)

5. Echo Dot (3rd gen)

My wife says I've become way too dependent on my Alexa devices — and she's absolutely right. The Echo Dot has made life easier by playing music, reading the news, making shopping lists and checking the weather.

Digital Trends calls it the "best compact smart speaker on the market by a wide margin." If you haven't joined the Alexa craze yet, now is the time to do it. And at 56% off, why not?

Prime Day price: $22.00

List price: $49.99

Amazon rating: 4.6/5 stars (43,900+ reviews)

6. Furbo Dog Camera

This one is for all the pet owners out there. I didn't realize how obsessed I was with my dog until I discovered the Furbo Dog Camera, a device that lets you spy on your pet and toss treats while you're away.

I'm not the only Furbo fan: Wired magazine named it the No. 1 pet camera last year. It's also the best-selling product in Amazon's pet cameras and monitors category.

Prime Day price: $134.99

List price: $199.00

Amazon rating: 4/5 stars (3,200+ reviews)

Tom Popomaronis is an e-commerce expert and proud Baltimore native. Currently, he is the Senior Director of Product Innovation at the Hawkins Group. His work has been featured in Forbes, Fast Company, Inc. and The Washington Post. In 2014, he was named one of the "40 Under 40" by the Baltimore Business Journal.

