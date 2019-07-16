Ice hockey in China may soon join basketball 'at the top of the charts'

Ice hockey in China might not be as popular as basketball for now, but the winter sport looks set to climb up the charts, according to the chief executive of a sports and entertainment company.

"In time, hockey will join basketball at the top of the charts in China," Scott O'Neil, the CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment told CNBC on Monday.

In a country where the National Basketball Association (NBA) is the most popular sports league, and basketball is played by 300 million, such a prediction for the Chinese ice hockey scene may seem rather bold.

But in reality, China's interest in ice hockey has been growing in recent years.

The National Hockey League partnered with Chinese company O.R.G. Packaging to host the NHL China Games for the first time in 2017. And last year, thousands of fans thronged to the stadiums in Shenzhen and Beijing to watch the pre-season exhibition games between the NHL's Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment owns a number of sports teams including the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's Jersey Devils.