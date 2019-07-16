Cramer's lightning round: Trust this CEO who has the 'Midas touch'

Symantec: "I think Symantec is under the tutelage of the interim CEO Rich Hill, which means buy, buy, buy. That's the man with the Midas touch."

Clorox: "Clorox is a really good example of the kind of forgiveness market I'm talking out. The last quarter wasn't that good, yet here's the stock breaking out. If it's breaking out on bad news, what the heck will happen when there's good news? So stay long on this stock."

United Rental: "I think URI is excellent."

Qualys: "I think it's in a crowded market. ... It's too much of a 'me, too' company, but perhaps Qualys wants to come on and tell Jim Cramer why it's not a 'me, too' and actually the best of the best."

Malibu Boats: "They need a bigger boat."

Illumina: "You know, that last quarter wasn't that good. It really wasn't. I mean I was kind of taken aback. It said to me 'buy Danaher.' That's what I would do if I were you. "