Cramer's lightning round: Trust this CEO who has the 'Midas touch'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China may slip back into its old habits as growth slows — that...

As China's economic growth declines, some analysts say Beijing may have to spend more on infrastructure, adding to concerns about high debts.

China Economyread more

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99

John Paul Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died.

Politicsread more

Big banks signal Fed rate cuts may not be so great for them

The largest U.S. banks are scrutinizing members of the Federal Reserve for any insight into how the central bank will tinker interest rates.

Banksread more

Trade war to drag on as Trump says long way to go and China...

The U.S. and China restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a comprehensive deal could be a long way off, if it happens at all.

Marketsread more

Charts show the S&P 500 could be due for a correction, Jim Cramer...

"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the upside in the stock market has gotten more limited," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Asia stocks slip amid renewed US-China trade uncertainty

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington and Beijing have a long way to go on trade, adding that America could place tariffs on an additional $325 billion...

Asia Marketsread more

Group to oversee privacy for Libra says it hasn't heard from...

Facebook's cryptocurrency project has already been met with skepticism from policymakers around the world.

Technologyread more

Roger Stone banned from major social media after judge rules gag...

Stone, 66, a notorious Republican political operative who has described himself as a "dirty trickster," had previously been dressed down by the judge for his public remarks...

Politicsread more

What's the most stressful part of your trip? Delta wants to know

Delta is gathering more data from customers than ever in hopes of avoiding customer service problems and increasing customer satisfaction, its CFO says.

At Workread more

Biden campaign hires former Clinton, Obama speech coach

The Biden team's second-quarter Federal Election Commission filing shows that the campaign wrote a check of just over $5,300 on June 28 to Sheehan Associates for "strategic...

2020 Electionsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: United Airlines, CSX...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 16.

Market Insiderread more

House Democrats vote to condemn Trump's attacks on congresswomen...

While the vote served as a show of solidarity for Democrats, it recommended no substantive penalty against Trump.

Politicsread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Trust this CEO who has the 'Midas touch'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Symantec: "I think Symantec is under the tutelage of the interim CEO Rich Hill, which means buy, buy, buy. That's the man with the Midas touch."

Clorox: "Clorox is a really good example of the kind of forgiveness market I'm talking out. The last quarter wasn't that good, yet here's the stock breaking out. If it's breaking out on bad news, what the heck will happen when there's good news? So stay long on this stock."

United Rental: "I think URI is excellent."

Qualys: "I think it's in a crowded market. ... It's too much of a 'me, too' company, but perhaps Qualys wants to come on and tell Jim Cramer why it's not a 'me, too' and actually the best of the best."

Malibu Boats: "They need a bigger boat."

Illumina: "You know, that last quarter wasn't that good. It really wasn't. I mean I was kind of taken aback. It said to me 'buy Danaher.' That's what I would do if I were you. "

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO3:5203:52
Cramer's lightning round: Trust this CEO who has the 'Midas touch'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com